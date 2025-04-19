Millennium Tour 2025 hypes night of nostalgia in Chicago

On April 18, 2025, Chicago’s Wintrust Arena transformed into a vibrant time capsule as the Millennium Tour 2025 brought together a stellar lineup of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop artists. Headliners Trey Songz, Omarion, and Bow Wow led the charge, delivering a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable performances.

The evening started with Nivea, who captivated the audience with her sultry vocals on hits like “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Complicated.” Her performance set the tone for the night, blending smooth melodies with heartfelt lyrics.

The Ying Yang Twins followed, turning the crowd up with their crunk anthems “Salt Shaker,” “Whistle While You Twerk,” and “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

Millennium Tour brings wave after wave of stars

RSVP — comprising Ray J, Sammie, Bobby Valentino, and Pleasure P — delivered a harmonious set, each member showcasing their solo hits like “One Wish,” “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” “Slow Down,” and “Boyfriend #2.” They have yet to record a song as a group, however the performances of their individual songs were stellar. One thing is for sure, no one is having more fun than Ray J on this tour. He was all over the stage.

Boosie Badazz took the stage next, bringing raw energy with tracks like “Wipe Me Down,” “Independent,” and “Set It Off.” Boosie has a way of captivating his fans with a natural charm and energy and at one point he had the whole of Wintrust Arena swagging and surfing.

Special guest Rick Ross elevated the atmosphere with his signature swagger, performing “Hustlin’,” “Aston Martin Music,” and “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).” Only the Biggest Boss would come out in a Balenciaga basketball jersey with diamonds on it, shining light bright lights.

Plies maintained the momentum, delivering an electrifying set with hits like “Bust It Baby,” “Shawty,” and “Please Excuse My Hands.” Plies took a moment to honor Resse G from the R&B group 3 Piece who recently passed away.

Bow Wow emerged with an energetic performance of “Bounce With Me,” “Let Me Hold You,” “Shortie Like Mine,” and “What’s My Name.” Watching Bow Wow perform causes you to remember he’s been doing this since the age of 5 and his stage show is effortless. His energy was infectious and he surprised the Chicago crowd by bringing out Mello Buckzz and the legend Twista.

Omarion’s set featured intricate choreography and a mix of solo and B2K hits, including “Touch,” “Ice Box,” and “Post to Be.” While his dance routines were impressive, the overall energy dipped slightly during his performance.

Trey Songz closed the night with a sultry set, delivering “Slow Motion,” “Neighbors Know My Name,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Na Na.” His smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence provided a fitting end to the nostalgic journey.

