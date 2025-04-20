ATL’s new beat: How CRATES ATL has the city spinning

ATL Turned Up the Volume: CRATES ATL Grand Opening Was a Vibe for the Culture

Atlanta showed up and showed out this past Saturday, April 19, as Darryl Harris (@cratesatl) officially opened the doors to CRATES ATL, and the energy was undeniable from start to finish.

The shop buzzed with music lovers, creatives, and collectors who came to experience more than just a record store. Guests were welcomed by rows of fresh vinyl, vintage turntables, high-end receivers, Bluetooth speakers, and immersive audio setups that turned casual browsers into instant audiophiles.

The space was more than just sonically charged, it was visually curated. CRATES ATL blended music with home goods, lush indoor plants, and tasteful design elements that gave the shop a gallery-like feel. It wasn’t just about listening to music; it was about living it.

Attendees flipped through classic records, tested speaker setups, and connected over a shared love for timeless sound. The vibe? Pure Atlanta, creative, communal, and culture-forward.

With its grand opening, CRATES ATL has planted itself firmly in the city’s cultural soil as a destination for good sound, good taste, and even better energy. Harris and the CRATES team didn’t just open a store, they raised the bar.