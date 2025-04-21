Belly Gang Kushington is taking over Atlanta like few have

In Atlanta’s ever-evolving hip-hop landscape, Belly Gang Kushington has quickly established himself as the next one up in the city. Last Thursday, April 17, Belly Gang Kushington and LVRN hosted an album listening event at the Trap Music Museum. The venue was packed. On the eve of releasing his debut album, The Streets Is Yours, release, Belly Gang Kushington stepped into the Star Studio.

When did you decide to take rap seriously?

Actually, I went to a Rod Wave concert in December 2023. I was just like, “Man, this is me. What am I doing?” I was having paper and all that, but I wasn’t even happy. I would do rap broke for real. After the concert, I texted my boy Tay like, “Look, I’m gonna take this seriously.”

What about Rod Wave reminds you of yourself?

I think it’s that raw dog feel for real. He was up there and I was like, the clothes don’t make him, the rapper persona – he doesn’t need all that. It’s pure music, pure blues type sound. And I don’t even go to concerts. That was the first concert I went to since I was a kid. That just inspired me.

Why did you choose to sign with LVRN?

The team is unmatched. This is about taste. … LVRN understands everything about taste, even to the point where they know better than me about me. I’m learning so much from them. They’re impeccable when it comes to taste, strategy, execution. That really stood out amongst everybody who reached out. That’s my home. That’s where I need to be.

Why do you think you’re going to be LVRN’s next big star?

I know I’m going to be LVRN’s next big star. I’m going to be a star anyway, and they’re going to make me a mega star. I’m a real star. When you look up in the sky, those stars are already there whether we build the telescope to see them or not. I don’t even look at it like I’m trying to be a star. This is already on me.

What’s a part of being a rapper that people don’t see that’s challenging?

You’re going to lose everything. You might get some money, but you’re going to lose everything. I’m keeping it 100 percent real. I was father of the year, but I had to take that title off my back. I can’t be there every day. My little boy is autistic – that hurts. But I realized in fatherhood, I gotta be happy with myself. My boy need a lot of money for him to live his life, so I gotta go get it. I just lost my girl a couple days ago. She couldn’t take this lifestyle. You’re going to lose everything, but I knew what I signed up for. I’ve chased money before and lost everything, so I’m ready for that.

Give our audience two songs that describe you perfectly

From what’s out right now, I’d probably say “Don’t Do It,” my latest song, because I’m really talking about what’s going on right now. And from the album, I’d say “Sorry Mama.”

If you wasn’t rapping, what would you be doing?

I’d be dead or in jail, 100 percent. Not even 99.9 – 100 percent. I’m a real hustler. … There wasn’t time for anything else, even fatherhood sometimes. I’d go to the park for 30 minutes just to spend time with my kid, and that was it. It was fatherhood and straight hustling. No hobbies. We joke with each other about having no hobbies. I would’ve been dead or in jail for sure.