Go Grizzly talks about working with Latto and giving back

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum super producer Go Grizzly has earned his place in hip-hop history, producing for a range of heavy-hitters and taking full creative control over Latto’s critically acclaimed album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” Known for his ability to blend southern grit with musical finesse, Go Grizzly didn’t just provide beats, he shaped the vision, mood and sound of the entire project.

“It was my first time having full control over an artist’s album at that level,” he said. “With Latto, we built everything from scratch, from concepts to production. It was hands-on, every day. She’s brilliant, and working with her pushed me to grow as a producer and creative.”

That defining collaboration, along with past work with artists like 21 Savage, Future and Rod Wave, showcased his versatility, but more importantly, it showed his power to lead and elevate. Now, Go Grizzly is applying that same vision and leadership beyond the studio.

Recently honored with a proclamation from the city of Atlanta, Go Grizzly is using his platform for more than just music, he’s building a legacy of impact. Through the Go Grizzly Foundation, he is restoring music and arts programs in underserved communities with a focus on youth empowerment, special needs programming and equity in creative education.

“For the city of Atlanta to recognize me and what I’m doing with the foundation, it really meant the world to me,” Go Grizzly shared. “It was a surreal moment.”

While many know him for producing bangers for today’s biggest stars, Go Grizzly’s heart beats for Clayton County, his true hometown. He’s quick to correct the assumption that he’s an Atlanta native. “Clayco made me,” he says proudly. “I’m honored to be in conversations with producers I grew up admiring, but I never forget where I’m really from.”

The Go Grizzly Foundation is more than a charitable gesture, it’s a mission born from personal experience. Growing up with limited access to arts education, Go knows firsthand how vital creative outlets can be. “Music and art saved my life,” he says. “Now we’re creating that same lifeline for kids who might not have one.”

The foundation is currently rolling out initiatives across high schools in Clayton County, including a groundbreaking fine arts and music program for students with special needs at Forest Park High School. “These kids are so often overlooked,” Go says. “We’re changing that.”

On April 25, the foundation will distribute checks to four local high schools, funding programs that span music, dance, theater and visual arts. Plans for a summer program are also underway, providing mentorship, resources and hands-on experiences for aspiring young creatives.

The inspiration for all this? His son. “Seeing how music lights him up reminded me of why I fell in love with this in the first place,” he said. “I want other kids to have that spark.”

Despite his packed studio schedule, Go Grizzly remains deeply involved in the foundation’s direction, thanks in large part to his partner, Sunny. “She holds it down,” he said. “It’s teamwork. While I’m in the studio, she’s making sure our mission stays alive.”

That mission extends beyond the mic. His message to young producers: don’t copy, create. “Develop your sound. Stick to Plan A. No backup plan. That’s how I did it — trial, error and over a million man-hours.”

Go’s advice comes from experience. From making beats in his mother’s bedroom to hearing strangers bump his music in their cars, he’s lived the dream. His breakout moment came with “Loaded” by Jose Guapo and Young Scooter, a track that confirmed his calling.

As 2025 unfolds, Go Grizzly continues to balance musical mastery with community empowerment. His call to action is clear: “If you have a passion for music or the fine arts, reach out. We’re here to help. We’re here to raise the next generation of creatives.”

And with Go Grizzly at the helm, that next generation is already tuning up for greatness.

—

For more information about how to get involved with the Go Grizzly Foundation, visit GoGrizzFoundation.com