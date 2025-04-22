Shannon Sharpe’s rape accuser releases alleged audio

The day after Shannon Sharpe released graphic text messages his rape accuser allegedly sent him to exonerate him, she also released allegedly damning audio to try to prove that he threatened, raped and sodomized her.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe and represented by famed attorney Tony Buzbee, shared her own text messages and audio that suggest that Sharpe threatened her with violence and then carried out forcible intercourse, including anal.

The audio suggests Sharpe threatened the rape accuser

During one particular phone call in late 2024, Jane Doe recorded a phone call with Sharpe in which she told him that she doesn’t want to be “manipulated.”

A man who sounds like Sharpe allegedly roared, “If you say that word one more time, I’m gonna f—–g choke the s–t out of you when I see you,” according to audio obtained by People and multiple other outlets.

After a pregnant pause, the woman told Sharpe she doesn’t want to be choked.

“Yes, you do,” he says. “I don’t think you have a choice in the …”

Sharpe, of course, categorically denies all of the woman’s accusations that he raped her twice between November 2024 and January 2025.

Both parties contend that the beginning was consensual

Both admit that the balance of their sexual relationship, which began when they met at a gym in 2023, has been consensual. However, the complexion of the relationship changed when Sharpe was caught livestreaming himself having sex with another woman, which she said humiliated her. When she allegedly began to pull back from Sharpe, the accuser said Sharpe began a full-court press to get her back, including sending a blizzard of text messages and phone calls.

Both are trying their cases in the court of public opinion

The plaintiff and Sharpe are currently trying their case in the media. She says she wants recompense for her mental and physical trauma, while Sharpe counters by saying she is guilty of extortion attempts to the tune of $50 million.

As Sharpe’s attorney says, the sexually explicit text messages sent by the woman illustrate irrefutably a “broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by” the accuser.

“The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” Sharpe’s attorney Lanny Davis asserts in a statement obtained by the publication.

As a counter, the plaintiff’s attorney Buzbee, who has attained national renown for sexual lawsuits against Diddy and Jay-Z, said the final two encounters were far from consensual.

“The contents of this clip are certainly not sexual,” Buzbee said in the statement. “They are not playful. They are instead disturbing, aggressive, and dangerous.”

Buzbee continues, saying, “Instead of owning up to his actions, Sharpe has chosen to mislead his lawyers and the public, and double down — this time by doxing Jane Doe, and attempting to humiliate into silence this woman who is 30 years his junior,” the statement continued.

Sharpe’s lawyer attempted to soften the public relations blow by explaining the vow to choke the accuser was instantaneous and “in the heat of the moment,” which he did not intend to follow through on.

Victims can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline, Free, Confidential, 24/7 Support, at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.