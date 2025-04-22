What’s next for Caleb Williams and the Bears?

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Chicago Bears find themselves in an extremely pivotal position. General manager Ryan Poles is tasked with the challenge of transforming this team into a competitor. The Bears have seven draft picks, three of them in the top 41. They have an opportunity to address the offensive line and build around second-year quarterback and last year’s No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams.

Draft capital and team needs

The Bears hold the following picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 10 overall

Round 2: Nos. 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 5: No. 148

Round 7: Nos. 233 and 240

The Bears have several pressing needs, mainly at offensive tackle, edge rusher and running back. Analysts suggest that the Bears are considering Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to protect Williams’ blind side. Mykel Williams a linebacker from Georgia and Boise State’s running back Ashton Jeanty are potential targets in the second round.

Caleb Williams’ rookie season

Williams showed promise last year, even while leading the Bears to an abysmal 5-12 record. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, with a passer rating of 87.8. His 489 rushing yards added flashes of what he’s capable of beyond his arm. Notably, he set an NFL rookie record with 354 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

Williams had a solid performance compared to his rookie peers. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) had their moments, but Williams delivered several standout performances of his own.

Addressing team deficiencies

To say the Bears struggled in 2024 is an understatement. The offensive line allowed 68 sacks. The defensive pass rush was underwhelming, and the running game lacked any spark. Those are glaring issues that must be addressed to give Williams the support he needs in Year 2.

The road ahead

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the Bears’ head coach, and he’s got a steep hill to climb. A new coaching staff and a franchise quarterback entering his second year provide a sense of optimism. This year’s draft presents a prime opportunity to fill the gaps and, with the right moves, Poles may help awaken the Monsters of the Midway.

Bears fans will be watching closely. It’s been 40 years since Chicago last won a Super Bowl, and the city is hungry for another Lombardi Trophy.