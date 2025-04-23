2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: Efficiency meets practicality

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited AWD represents the continued evolution of Hyundai’s popular compact crossover, now in its refined form with electrification that makes practical sense for everyday drivers. After spending a week with this vehicle, it’s clear that Hyundai has focused on thoughtful improvements rather than radical changes to an already successful formula.

Upon first glance, the Tucson maintains its distinctive styling with a parametric grille design and hidden LED daytime running lights that blend seamlessly into the front fascia when not illuminated. For 2025, Hyundai has subtly refined the front and rear bumpers, giving the vehicle a more premium appearance while maintaining its recognizable presence on the road.

Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 226 horsepower and 258 lb-ft torque. Power delivery through the six-speed automatic transmission feels smooth and responsive, with the electric motor filling in torque gaps effectively during acceleration. The transition between electric and gasoline power remains nearly imperceptible in most driving situations.

The Limited AWD model includes Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, which provides confident traction in varied conditions. During testing in light rain, the system maintained stability without any drama. The hybrid system returns an impressive EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined (35 city/35 highway) – exceptional numbers for an AWD crossover of this size and capability.

Inside, the Limited trim showcases Hyundai’s commitment to premium materials and thoughtful design. The cabin features leather seating surfaces, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting that creates a pleasant atmosphere. The multimedia and connectivity features are equipped with a 12.3″ Navigation system, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the digital instrument cluster provides clear information without overwhelming the driver.

Tucson Hybrid balances comfort and control

Ride quality deserves special mention – the Tucson Hybrid strikes an excellent balance between comfort and control. The suspension absorbs road imperfections effectively while maintaining firmness to inspire confidence during cornering. Road and wind noise are well-suppressed at highway speeds, contributing to a refined driving experience that exceeds expectations for this segment.

Cargo capacity remains a strength, with 38.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 74.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded – dimensions that outclass many competitors. The hands-free power liftgate on the Limited trim proves genuinely useful when approaching the vehicle with full hands.

Hyundai’s SmartSense safety suite comes standard with the expected array of driver assistance features, including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, and highway driving assist. The surround-view camera system on the Limited trim provides excellent visibility for parking maneuvers.

The driving experience is characterized by a calm competence rather than sporty engagement. The steering is appropriately weighted but lacks road feel, typical of many modern crossovers. Three drive modes – Eco, Smart, and Sport – alter throttle response and steering weight, with Smart mode intelligently adapting to your driving style.

The 2025 Tucson Hybrid Limited AWD isn’t trying to redefine the crossover segment, but rather perfect the formula with thoughtful refinements and electrification that adds efficiency without compromising practicality. Its blend of comfort, technology, and efficiency makes it a compelling option for families seeking a premium crossover experience without the premium price tag. As tested, starting MSRP $41,295.