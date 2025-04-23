Taraji P. Henson to keynote Spelman’s 138th Commencement

Acclaimed actress and mental health champion Taraji P. Henson will deliver the keynote address at Spelman College’s 138th Commencement Ceremony, marking a triumphant return to the historically Black women’s college community. The ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at the Georgia International Convention Center, will celebrate 694 graduates—the largest class in the institution’s storied history.

A celebrated alumna returns

Spelman College’s Interim President, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, announced the selection of Henson with notable enthusiasm. The institution will honor Henson’s remarkable contributions to entertainment and mental health advocacy by presenting her with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the ceremony.

Having Ms. Henson address the graduates carries special significance as she represents the excellence and dedication Spelman strives to instill in all students. Her journey from HBCU student to acclaimed performer and advocate exemplifies the transformative power of education and determination.

Breaking barriers in Hollywood and beyond

Henson has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers through memorable roles in critically acclaimed films. Her portrayal of mathematician Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures brought crucial visibility to the overlooked contributions of Black women in science and space exploration. Her performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and the musical adaptation of The Color Purple further showcase her exceptional range as an actress.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Henson has emerged as a powerful voice for mental wellness in the Black community. Through the Boris L. Henson Foundation, named for her father, she works tirelessly to reduce stigma around mental health issues and increase access to culturally competent care for communities of color.

A weekend of celebration and reflection

The commencement weekend will feature several distinguished guests alongside Henson, including Dr. Thema Bryant, renowned scholar and former president of the American Psychological Association. The ceremony will honor the academic excellence of four co-valedictorians and one salutatorian, underscoring Spelman’s commitment to fostering exceptional achievement.

The enduring significance of HBCUs

As a graduate of Howard University, another prestigious historically Black institution, Henson understands firsthand the transformative impact of HBCU education. These institutions continue to serve as vital incubators for Black talent across disciplines, providing supportive environments where students can develop academically while embracing their cultural identity.

Spelman College, founded in 1881, has maintained its position as a leading institution for Black women’s education for over a century. The college consistently ranks among the top liberal arts colleges in the nation and has produced countless leaders in fields ranging from science and medicine to business and the arts.

Inspiring the next generation

For the Class of 2025, Henson’s address represents more than ceremonial tradition—it offers living proof of what determined HBCU graduates can accomplish. Her multifaceted career demonstrates the possibilities that await these new graduates as they embark on their professional journeys.

Having someone of Ms. Henson’s caliber address the students provides powerful inspiration at this critical juncture in their lives. Her message about perseverance and authenticity resonates deeply with Spelman’s institutional values.

The upcoming ceremony arrives at a moment when HBCUs nationwide are experiencing renewed recognition for their historical importance and ongoing contributions to American society. Recent years have seen increased philanthropic support and public attention directed toward these institutions, acknowledging their irreplaceable role in creating opportunities for Black students.

As Spelman prepares to celebrate this milestone commencement, the selection of Henson as keynote speaker reinforces the college’s commitment to showcasing Black excellence and empowering the next generation of leaders. For the graduating seniors, the ceremony represents both the culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of their impact on the world beyond campus.