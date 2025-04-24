Marcellus Womack unleashes the Savage Matrix within

By any standard measure of success, Marcellus Womack is a force of nature—equal parts boardroom tactician, metaphysical motivator, and lyrical firestarter. But to understand his full power, one must step inside the ever-evolving mental dojo of “SupaCell,” the battle-rap-hardened alter ego that fuels his professional poise as Chief Brand Strategist of the 1% Brand Agency. From the South Side of Chicago to the upper echelons of cultural thought leadership, Womack has transformed the shadows of struggle into blueprints of brilliance.

His latest creation, The Savage Matrix, isn’t just a philosophy—it’s a portal. A visionary framework drawing from both street wisdom and spiritual truth, Womack introduces readers to archetypes like the Hustler, the Pimp, the Stripper, and the Pitbull—each embodying different paths to power, self-mastery, and soulful transformation. It’s a call to awaken the dormant greatness in each of us—a gospel of grit wrapped in poetry, performance, and purpose.

With lyrical nods to Nas, spiritual homage to Black messiahs like Tupac and Dr. King, and an unwavering belief that every human is a Clark Kent awaiting transformation, Womack’s voice cuts through the noise with fearless authenticity. He’s not just shaping narratives—he’s architecting revolutions. In this exclusive interview, he shares what fuels his unfiltered storytelling style, how he channels pain into purpose, and why the most savage version of yourself might just be the savior you’ve been waiting for.

Your writing carries a bold, unfiltered voice. What personal experiences or cultural moments most shaped your storytelling style, especially in The Savage Matrix?

I grew up a fan of Superman and was deeply inspired by his hero journey story. One of my greatest life revelations is I believe everyone is a superhero, on their own superhero journey, disguised as a Clark Kent, empowered with a hidden superpower.

My hidden secret sauce superpower is *drumroll*… I am a “battle rapper.” Despite the professional brand strategist and PR consultant role I play everyday—I come into every boardroom, interview, creative session, and thought leadership debate with the energy of SupaCell (my alias from my previous battle rapping life decades ago) a lyrical assassin hailing from the southside of Chicago prepared to drop mics and hard-hitting bars.

Hip Hop has been a major influence in my life. As a kid, Nas’ “I Gave You Power” left a life changing impression on me. Throughout the metaphorical storytelling in this song, Nas details the gun’s experiences—how it is used, abused, discarded, and passed from person to person, detrimentally in the Black community, while never having control over its own fate. The first time I heard it I probably listened to it 100 times in a row. It opened my eyes to the power of rap, words and narrative, and the creative genius he displayed changed my perspective on what’s possible through art.

Beyond the fictional heroes, I was most inspired by our Black Culture superheroes such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Tupac, Michael Jordan, and minister Johnnie Coleman—Black icons and saviors who embodied a true “Black Messiah” story…uniquely parallel in a superconscious Christ light state of being, to the divine Black Jesus himself. These superheroes reflect the divine SAVAGE potential in us all.

In The Savage Matrix, you introduce striking archetypes like the Hustler, Pimp, Stripper, and Pitbull. What inspired these metaphors, and how do they reflect the pursuit of power and self-mastery?

I’ve always been intrigued with the darkside to greatness, a savage component I believe is necessary to succeed in life. Greatness requires some gangsta. As a FAMU Rattler alum, I can testify that there’s a certain venom that’s required to fearlessly “strike, strike, and strike again!” You can and should be a good person, but you gotta have some nasty, ferociousness, and relentlessness within you to get the job done and win—which isn’t always pretty. There’s no other way to describe it but SAVAGE.

As a connoisseur of frameworks that studies the greats and works with many successful people, I recognized various mindsets people use to tap into their inner savage greatness and created a savage archetype framework for it, pulling from the edgy yet redeemable qualities of the Hustler, Pimp, Stripper, and Pitbull—in an absolute positive way, transforming their negative worldly connotations.

The Hustler is the enterprising savage whose primary goal is money.

The Pimp is the masterminding savage whose primary goal is power.

The Stripper is the superstar savage whose primary goal is status.

The Pitbull is the laser-focused savage whose primary goal is results.

One who masters every savage archetype is a Kingpin.

You can take The Savage Matrix test to discover your archetype here: The Savage Matrix Test

The Savage Matrix is a self-mastery journey through a limitless realm to tap into your most dominant state of being. The theme of The Savage Matrix is “Your greatest savior is your inner savage transforming in the dark.” You must walk through darkness for others to see the light you are destined to become. The savage success formula for this is: MINDSET x GRINDSET = SUCCESS

You don’t shy away from uncomfortable truths. How do you stay true to your message while ensuring it connects with readers from different walks of life?

You have to know who you are and know your truth. For me, I have 3 guiding hardcore metaphysical life truths:

There is only 1 power and presence in the universe (you can call it God, love, energy, infinite, etc.). That power and presence is within you. With that power and presence within you, nothing is impossible.

Within this truth I know my life purpose is to spiritually transcend and infinitely rediscover oneness with the one. This propels me beyond a mission statement of what I aspire to do, to a “driven statement” which is what I MUST DO.

My personal driven statement is: I am a breakthrough warrior that must champion superhero greatness by designing the winning life blueprint.

My ultimate superpower is reminding you of yours, which empowers me to champion others, to pursue and achieve their moonshot—which I define as the grandest version of your greatest vision with no limits.

With technology redefining how stories are shared—from AI tools to immersive formats—how do you see the role of the modern author evolving?

There are no limits, and no excuses. For the modern author, If you have a story, you have all of the tools to get it out.

With technology like ChatGPT, modern authors have unprecedented tools to brainstorm, draft, edit, and even generate creative ideas, making storytelling more accessible and efficient than ever before. These AI tools can help overcome writer’s block, refine structure, and act as a creative partner throughout the writing process.

That said, my personal preference is to rely most heavily on my inner creative genius—the spark that drives true storytelling. In my love affair with writing, I don’t want to outsource the driver of intimacy and exclusive love-making creativity just yet. For me, AI is an incredible co-pilot, but the authentic voice and vision must always come from within.

To best describe the landscape for a modern author, It would be like everyone now having the opportunity to fly in the cockpit of an autonomous flying plane. While technology automates the “vehicle” for storytelling, the author’s vision, courage, and endurance remain irreplaceable. AI can streamline the journey, but it’s still up to the writer to chart the course, set the destination, and weather creative challenges along the way. The modern author’s role is evolving from solitary creator to empowered storyteller and creative director—leveraging AI as a powerful toolset while remaining the driving force behind the narrative.

When writing about raw, emotionally charged subjects, how do you stay creatively focused without compromising your own mental and emotional well-being?

When writing about raw, emotionally charged subjects, I channel my Savage Matrix “Stripper” talent passion—the fearless performer who thrives under the lights—into a relentless Savage Pitbull protocol. That means locking onto my purpose like a Navy SEAL with a target and refusing to let go until the job is done. Sometimes, if I’m in that utopian flow state—like Steph Curry draining three after three—I’ll write through the night, letting ideas and story arcs snap together like puzzle pieces, completely lost in the zone where time disappears and everything else fades away.

A powerful author who writes with unrelenting drive and purpose, can not only change a life, but save one. That level of impact demands a zero-tolerance policy for failure. The Pitbull in me is obsessed with results, attacking the page with passion and precision, knowing that every breakthrough could be the one that puts a dent in the universe and changes the world.

What do you believe is the author’s role in shaping cultural conversations around identity, struggle, and personal growth?

I believe the author’s role in shaping cultural conversations around identity, struggle, and personal growth is to craft stories that mirror the universal hero’s journey within us all. Every great narrative is an invitation for readers to see themselves in each character—the genesis story anchored in their own planet Krypton; the vulnerability of their Clark Kent moments; the discovery of their Superman superpower strengths; the battles with their personal Lex Luthors; and the ultimate breakthrough that saves their own Lois Lane.

Through this mirroring effect, authors empower readers to recognize that every struggle is a rite of passage, every setback a call to transformation. The obstacle is the way. The true power of storytelling lies in guiding others toward self-mastery—encouraging them to confront and overcome their inner villains, shed outdated identities, and emerge as their best selves. In doing so, authors don’t just tell stories; we spark revolutions of identity and growth, inspiring others to become the superheroes of their own lives.

For writers who feel like outsiders in the publishing world, what advice would you give them to own their narrative and defy the mold?

If you feel like an outsider in the publishing world, tap into your inner savage—and own your once-in-forever state of being and narrative unapologetically. Your greatest superpower is telling your own story; no one else can live or write it like you can, even if it’s born from your imagination. Claim your heroic nature and recognize that what’s missing in the books you’ve read is you—your voice, your perspective, your truth.

Beyond book sales and accolades, how do you measure the true impact of your work on readers and culture?

Once a journalist asked Tupac how he built such a strong and large fan base. Pac replied, “One fan at a time.” I fully rock with that. For me: Everything = 1

When “one” reaches out to say The Savage Matrix, or any of my books, motivated them to breakthrough a barrier or manifest a new reality, that’s the highest form of impact I can imagine.

The true impact of my work is about touching that “One” at a breakthrough frequency—helping them realize their #AlreadyDone moment, where the potential of impossible becomes inevitable. There’s no greater energy alignment than knowing your ideals have extraordinarily impacted a life. Metrics and sales can track influence, but the real legacy is built one reader, one story, one transformation at a time. When enough “ones” are moved, that’s when the culture collective begins to shift.

If The Savage Matrix were being studied 50 years from now, what message would you want students to take away from it?

I’d want students to take away the super secret: MINESET—the G.O.A.T. Consciousness belief system I created which states: “It’s mine and already done before I even do it.”

MINESET means embodying your highest self, knowing your dreams are already reality, and moving through life with the energy of #AlreadyDone, #AlreadyWon, #AlreadyONE. MINESET is your divine truth, your power to transform the impossible into the inevitable, and your greatest miracle experienced in the present moment. It’s the intersection of self-love and selfless transformation, where every victory season is now. Ultimately, I want students to remember: your greatest power is to vibrate where your dream is, living as if it’s already fulfilled.

What legacy are you building—not just as an author, but as a cultural architect? How do you want your words to shape the future?

In The Savage Matrix, I quote my great friend Sylus Green: “Live a life where you can become an ancestor that your descendants can pull strength from.” That’s a great legacy mantra to strive for.

The one and only core value I hold for 1% Brand Agency is: “selfless exceptionalism”—how extraordinary can you be for someone else?

As a cultural architect, I design powerful blueprints that unleash superhero greatness, inspiring others and future generations to rise even higher in super consciousness to uplift and transform humanity as one.

