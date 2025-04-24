The son of former NBA superstar Gilbert Arenas remains in a coma following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, April 24.

Alijah Arenas put in stable condition

According to ESPN, Alijah Arenas, an 18-year-old, five-star college basketball recruit, was driving a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant that ignited a fire. When the Los Angeles Fire Department raced to the scene at about 5 a.m., they found Arenas had been ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Because of smoke inhalation, Arenas was put into a medically induced coma. Miraculously, Arenas suffered no broken bones. He is currently in stable condition.

Gilbert Arenas and ex-wife Gloria Govan ask for prayers

Alijah Arenas is one of the sons of Gilbert Arenas, who played for the Washington Wizards, and former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan. Alijah is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the country in the class of 2025. He committed to play at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Govan has beseeched the public to send positive vibes her son’s way. “I NEED ALL [YOUR] F***EN PRAYERS,” she wrote to her nearly 400K followers.

“A hurting mother asking for prayers for her child. no judgments. Just done,” one fan penned in The Shade Room’s comments section. “Idc how she asked, I’m gonna pray… I can’t imagine how she’s feeling,” another says.

USC coach offers support and prayers

USC head coach Eric Musselman also conveyed concern and hope for his star player.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning’s accident,” Trojans coach Eric Musselman said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers.”