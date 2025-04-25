Bears fans roar, then reel at Soldier Field NFL Draft Party

Soldier Field was electric Thursday night as Chicago Bears fans packed the stadium for the team’s official 2025 NFL Draft Party. With the skyline glowing and the field open for exploration, fans got the full experience—posing for photos in the end zone, running plays with their kids on the turf, and stepping into the players’ sacred space: the locker room.

DJ sets and a sea of navy and orange kept spirits high. Bears chants echoed through the stands. From rookie fans to lifelong die-hards, the celebration was real.

Before the draft excitement kicked into full gear, the stadium paused for a powerful moment of reflection. A moment of silence was held for beloved Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a key member of the historic 1985 championship team, who recently passed away. Fans bowed their heads in honor of a true Chicago icon, and for a few minutes, Soldier Field stood still—a unified tribute to one of its fiercest warriors.

But just before the 10th overall pick, the energy shifted again.

The music faded. Conversations stopped. You could hear a pin drop as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped up to the podium. “With the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select… Colston Loveland, Tight End, University of Michigan.” Silence turned to murmurs. Some fans clapped. Others scratched their heads. The reaction? Mixed.

Hall of Fame return legend Devin Hester made an appearance and didn’t hold back when he told rolling out what he would do if he were the Bears coach. “I’m going for an explosive running back.”

One fan, David Aldridge, gave his honest take.

“I think they should’ve traded it. If they weren’t gonna move it, they should’ve gone defense—somebody in the trenches, still. I don’t think tight end was the priority this draft.” When asked who the Bears should have taken: “A defensive end or an O-lineman. Something that sets the tone. Tight end just ain’t it right now.”

Though the tight end pick sparked debate, Bears fans still have reason to be hopeful. Chicago holds several more picks in the coming days:

Round 2: Picks 39 (from Carolina) and 41

Picks 39 (from Carolina) and 41 Round 3: Pick 72

Pick 72 Round 5: Pick 148

Pick 148 Round 7: Picks 233 and 240

These selections give the front office a shot at balancing the roster, building depth, and possibly shifting fan sentiment.