Press Play Friday: New Thug & Future, and Coco Jones debut

Hello and happy Friday. Press Play Fridays are back and it is a great weekend to return. This week we got new releases from all levels of artists. One of Atlanta’s favorite duos is back with another single. One of Atlanta’s hottest newcomers debut album is finally here and we also have the debut album of one of our favorite queens. Oh yeah, it’s a ton of fire singles as well. Open up your favorite streaming app, it’s time to Press Play.

Coco Jones — Why Not More?

Coco Jones can do it all. She first popped onto our screens on Disney Channel and is now starring in one of the best shows on TV currently in Bel-Air. She has already proven herself vocally, earning herself a Grammy for Best R&B performance for her “ICU” record. Well, she is finally ready for her debut album and it did not disappoint. She flexes her vocal range and abilities throughout the album and confirms something that we all pretty much already knew: She will be a force in music for years to come

Stand out tracks: “Keep It Quiet,” “Taste,” and “On Sight”

James Arthur — PISCES

James Arthur is one of the smoothest voice in all of pop music today. He brings a certain level of soul that you really don’t hear from a singer like him. Today, he returns with his first project of 2025 and it’s the perfect intro to him for those who haven’t heard about him before. His music has pain, it has purpose, and like he does on his guitar, his lyrics pull on your heart. I don’t know what it is about James Arthur but his music always put me in my feels, but in a good way.

Stand out Tracks: “All My Love, “F.R.I.E.N.D.S.,” and “Embers”

Belly Gang Kushington — The Street Is Yours

LVRN’s newest signee has been making waves in Atlanta like few have been able to. He seemingly came our of nowhere but Belly Gang Kushington is now on everybody’s radar. He hosted an album-listening event last week at the Trap Music Museum where he went through a couple tracks on this album and it only built the hype. The album is here and it cements why Belly Gang Kush is one of the hottest in the city. He has party bangers, but he can get deep on the track as well. He tells authentic stories, which we always appreciate, and he gets deep about his son on this album, showing he doesn’t mind being vulnerable.

Friday’s top singles

“Like You” — Roy Woods

The Toronto crooner is back with a new project and it is riveting. The stand out track on here is without a doubt “Like You” where shows why people used to compare his voice to Michael Jackson’s

“Money On Money” — Young Thug ft. Future

Young Thug is gearing up for the release of his new album so you knew a single with Future was coming. Seeing the Young Thug rebrand has actually been beautiful to see, he can’t rap about certain things but so far it hasn’t hurt his song quality, I think it has actually forced Thugger to think outside the box and it’s working.

“Stateside” — PinkPantheress

The EDM princess just has such an ear for beats, it’s like she makes a hit every time. Pink Pantheress new single is a smooth bop, a simple song but one I can see getting dropped in clubs all around the world this summer, especially in the ones stateside.

“Laho II” — Burna Boy & Shallipopi

Afrobeats is well represented this week with “Laho II.” The two African Giants teamed up to make a banger, and honestly I just want to see more of this combination. We all know Burna Boy but for those who haven’t heard much of Shallipopi, this is your sign to deep dive into his music.