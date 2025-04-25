Fox Sports 1 talk show host Joy Taylor unabashedly proclaimed that even as she ages, her sex drive has revved up to the point she has to have “sex every day.”

Taylor relaunched her personal podcast, “Two Personal,” with some sensual fireworks. Last year, the show was hosted by Taylor and fellow sports commentator-host Taylor Rooks.

Joy Taylor’s podcast enters season 2

However, Taylor explained that Rooks, a rising superstar in the sports journalism realm, has become very busy as she works the sidelines for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football,” and she will be the host of Amazon’s NBA coverage when the regular season begins again in the fall of 2025.

Joy Taylor reemerged from lawsuit

Therefore, Taylor, 38, decided to relaunch “Two Personal” without Rooks after a very lengthy pause due to Taylor’s legal entanglement at Fox Sports. Taylor and Fox were named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by the network’s former hairstylist, accusing the entities of workplace misconduct. Skip Bayless is accused of offering $1.5 million to Faraji for sex, while Charlie Dixon is accused of groping the stylist’s buttocks.

Earlier this April 2025, The Daily Mail reported that attorneys for both Faraji and the defendants have entered into settlement discussions.

“On March 10, 2025, the Parties mediated this matter,” read a filing from Los Angeles County Superior Court obtained by the newspaper. “While the Parties did not resolve at mediation, they are continuing to engage in settlement discussions with the mediator.”

Now that Taylor has revved her podcast back up, she informed her fans that she will rotate different guests throughout the upcoming season.

The first guest Taylor invited was life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who is a bestselling author and co-producer of MTV’s “Teen Mom Family Reunion.” They were spicy during an episode that delved into sex drive, romance, relationships, and trauma.

“I’m 42, my libido is through the roof,” Bryant exclaimed. “I’m enough for 10 women.”

Taylor quickly responded while closing her eyes and exhaling in exasperation, “Girl, I know. Every year I get older, I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I have to have sex every day, and I can’t, I’m not.”

Bryant added, “Girl, we gotta get married. We need to find a husband so we can just take them down every morning and every night.”