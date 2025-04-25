Macy Gray is “p—-d off” that Ozempic didn’t work for her. The Grammy-winning artist joins a growing number of celebrities who have experimented with the popular diabetes medication that has become widely used for weight loss.

“I’m the only person in the world who had a bad reaction to Ozempic. I’m so p—-d off. All my friends are 30 pounds smaller, and I just got sick. But I’m doing well health-wise. I’m 57 and I haven’t really started to feel anything going bad,” Gray said. Ozempic has gained significant popularity in recent years, especially among those seeking alternative weight loss solutions.

Gray has never been “good with money” and her lavish spending over the years included custom-made shoes at $3,000 a pair and “half a million dollars” on her garden. Celebrity spending habits often make headlines, with many stars facing similar financial challenges throughout their careers.

“At one point, I had five very expensive cars at the same time, and I didn’t even drive them. I just ended up wrecking them,” she admitted. Luxury vehicles remain a common status symbol in the entertainment industry, often representing significant investments.

“I got a bit carried away with bespoke shoes. I used to get everything custom made and that got really expensive. Suddenly I couldn’t go to the store and buy normal shoes. I had to go to a cobbler. And that’s $3,000 a pop. I had a lot of jewelry,” Gray revealed, highlighting her penchant for luxury items that contributed to her financial struggles.

“I did a lot of stupid s–t to my house too. I spent half a million dollars on landscaping. Trees and plants, basically. Was it worth it? No. They died,” she continued, reflecting on the impulsive spending decisions that have impacted her finances over the years.

“I’ve never been good with money – and I’m not really any better with it now. I’m not good at saving or planning with it,” Gray acknowledged. Many entertainers struggle with similar financial management issues despite their success.

“It’s something you have to learn to be good at because, honestly, anybody can make money. You can win the lottery. You can be smart and make decisions. You can save. You can rob somebody,” the singer explained, offering a candid perspective on the differences between earning and managing wealth.

“There are all kind of ways to get money, but keeping it is a whole other planet. You have to know what you’re doing, or it will go away.” This honest assessment reflects the financial reality many celebrities face after achieving success in their industries.

The “Dutch” actress — who has three adult children with ex-husband Tracey Hinds — is currently single but is “excited” about the idea of falling in love again, though she isn’t sure where to find a potential partner because she thinks it would be “awkward” to join a dating app, even one such as the exclusive platform Raya, which has been used by many famous faces. Dating in the public eye presents unique challenges for celebrities like Gray.

“Love is different now because I see bulls–t a mile away. I’m not in love at the moment but I like being in love and I’m still very excited about it,” she said. Her perspective on relationships has evolved with age and experience, a common theme among individuals navigating romance later in life.

“When you’re younger, you meet somebody, and you don’t know what you know. My radar for bad behavior works better now and that kind of sucks,” Gray continued, reflecting on how wisdom sometimes complicates the dating process.

“I can’t really go on dating apps. Three of my friends got married off of a dating app, so I’m like, ‘Maybe I should go on a date now,’ but that would be so awkward for everybody,” she explained. Many public figures share this hesitation about online dating despite its mainstream acceptance.

“People talk about Raya but that’s all bulls–t. We’ll see what happens.” The exclusive dating platform Raya has become known as a preferred option for celebrities and influential individuals seeking connections away from public scrutiny.

Gray‘s candid revelations about her health struggles with Ozempic and her financial missteps offer a refreshing glimpse into the challenges celebrities face behind the glamorous façade. Her ongoing search for love demonstrates that even successful artists encounter universal human experiences throughout their lives.