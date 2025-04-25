Gayle King reveals why Oprah Winfrey wept at space flight

Oprah Winfrey cried tears of pride when Gayle King flew into space. The emotional moment captured the attention of viewers worldwide, highlighting the deep friendship between these two media powerhouses.

The media mogul was seen looking emotional when her best friend joined an all-female crew on a Blue Origin flight earlier this month, but the 70-year-old presenter dismissed speculation her pal was worried about her, insisting Winfrey wept because she knew “what it took” for King to take part. Their friendship has spanned over four decades, making them one of entertainment’s most enduring duos.

“She was so welled up. I know she said at one point [that] she was proud of me,” King told E! News. “When people saw her crying, people said, ‘Oh, she’s so worried. She thinks something’s gonna happen.’ That wasn’t it at all. She was crying because she knew what it took for me to do that, and so when I came [back] she was saying, ‘I’m so proud of you. You did that and I’m so proud of you.'” The emotional reaction resonated with fans who have followed their friendship through the years.

King insisted Winfrey always had faith in the trip and the crew, which also included pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. This all-female crew made history as a groundbreaking moment for women in space exploration.

“She always said I was gonna be OK. And Oprah knows things,” she added. Their intuitive connection has been well-documented throughout their public lives, with Winfrey often referring to King as her most trusted confidante.

King previously admitted she was “disappointed and saddened” by critics, who had branded the 11-minute flight “frivolous.” The criticism came despite the mission’s groundbreaking nature and its potential inspiration for future generations of women in science and technology.

“Space is not an either or, it’s a both and, and because you do something in space doesn’t mean you’re taking anything away from Earth. And what you’re doing in space is trying to make things better here on Earth,” she said, speaking on “CBS Mornings.” This perspective reflects the growing understanding that space exploration can contribute to solving Earth’s challenges.

“What Blue Origin wants to do is take the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make our planet cleaner. Jeff Bezos has so many ideas, and the people that are working there are really devoted and dedicated to making our planet a better place. That’s No. 1.” Blue Origin has developed technologies aimed at addressing environmental sustainability both in space and on Earth.

“There was nothing frivolous about what we do. So, you know, I’m very disappointed and very saddened by it [the criticism]. And I also say this — what it’s doing to inspire other women and young girls? Please don’t ignore that. I’ve had so many women and young girls reach out to me, and men too, by the way. Men too that say, ‘Wow, I never thought I could do that, but I see you doing it at this stage of your life.’ ” King’s participation in the flight has been seen as breaking age barriers in addition to gender ones.

The historic flight allowed the crew to experience weightlessness while contributing to ongoing research efforts. The women conducted several observations during their brief time above Earth’s atmosphere, adding valuable insights to our understanding of space environments.

Upon their return, the crew participated in a traditional Blue Origin ceremony, receiving their astronaut wings from company officials. The emotional reunion between Winfrey and King was captured by cameras and shared with viewers, creating what many described as a touching moment of friendship and achievement.

Industry observers note that this mission represents a significant milestone in the development of commercial space travel. The inclusion of high-profile figures like King and Perry helps to normalize the concept of civilian space travel while drawing attention to the scientific and environmental aspects of space exploration.

The flight has sparked conversations about accessibility in space tourism and the role of celebrity participation in advancing public interest in space sciences. Educational institutions have reported increased interest in aerospace programs following media coverage of the mission, suggesting a positive impact on inspiring the next generation of space explorers.