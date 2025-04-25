Simone Biles shocked by husband’s bold wedding look

Simone Biles was shocked when she saw her husband’s outfit on their wedding day. This surprise moment became one of the memorable highlights of their celebration.

The 28-year-old gymnast tied the knot with Jonathan Owens in 2023 and he had kept his outfit for the day as much a surprise for her as her dress was for him, but she was even more taken aback by it because the Chicago Bears player had ignored her color scheme. The couple had shared their engagement news on social media to the delight of fans worldwide.

“For the wedding day, he actually didn’t show me his tux or his groomsmen,” Simone told E! News. “I wasn’t allowed to see until I walked down the aisle, same as him.” Their wedding photos later circulated widely online, showcasing their beautiful ceremony.

“They weren’t wearing the correct colors I told him to, but it worked out. It looked beautiful. Whenever we got on the side, I was like, ‘What are they wearing!'” The couple opted for a destination wedding after initially having a courthouse ceremony.

However, the seven-time Olympic Games gold medallist has told people to not “flame” the 29-year-old NFL player as she insisted he made a “good choice.” Biles has consistently defended her husband from criticism on social media.

“Don’t flame my husband, please!” she stressed. “It’s not that he didn’t listen to me on the wedding day for the outfit. I know y’all love to blame him, but it was a good choice.” Owens has been supportive of Biles throughout her Olympic journey.

Simone was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for 2025, and she admitted being on the prestigious list doesn’t “feel real.” This recognition adds to her growing legacy beyond sports.

“I feel like none of it feels real,” she said. “I’m always in shock, in awe, and I’m just like, ‘Seriously? Me?'” Biles has become an influential figure not just in gymnastics but also in mental health advocacy.

“But it’s really exciting to be named to that list, and I know how many kids are looking up this list and [are] thinking, ‘She looks like me. She does this, she does that.’ So it really is exciting, and it’s such an honour.” Her impact extends to inspiring a new generation of gymnasts around the world.

After winning three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics following her withdrawal from the all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to focus on her mental health, Simone was not sure whether or not she would be competing at her home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. Her comeback story has been heralded as one of the greatest in sports history.

However, the gymnast has now revealed she is keeping the options open. The gymnastics world eagerly awaits her decision about future competitions.

“It hasn’t even been a year since the last Olympics, so you have to let the athletes rest mentally and physically, and whenever it’s time will tell you you’ll be ready,” Simone said. She has emphasized the importance of proper recovery throughout her career.

“Whether that’s on the floor, in the stands, or whatever that will maybe.” Biles continues to transform gymnastics through her innovative skills and mental health advocacy.

