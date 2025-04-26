Ari Lennox’s bold move: Leave Dreamville for a new chapter

In a surprising turn of events for Dreamville fans, R&B sensation Ari Lennox has officially parted ways with Dreamville Records after nearly a decade. This decision comes after a series of public struggles with the label, raising questions about the future of her music career.

The journey with Dreamville

Ari Lennox joined Dreamville in 2015, becoming the first woman to sign with the label co-founded by rapper J. Cole. During her time with Dreamville, she released several notable tracks, including her breakout hit “Shea Butter Baby,” featuring J. Cole himself. However, despite her talent and contributions, Lennox felt overshadowed by her label mates, such as JID and Bas, who received more promotional support and attention.

Public struggles and frustrations

In recent months, Lennox has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the way her career was being managed. In an emotional post on social media, she expressed her exhaustion, stating, “I’m tired. I’m so tired,” and criticized the labels for not knowing how to market or protect her. This sentiment resonated with many fans who have followed her journey and witnessed the challenges she faced, including dealing with sexist and racist comments from online trolls.

New beginnings with Interscope

Despite the turmoil, Lennox has taken a significant step forward by releasing her new single, “Soft Girl Era,” which notably does not credit Dreamville but instead lists Interscope Records. This change indicates a fresh start for the artist as she embarks on a new chapter in her career.

A friendly split

Reports suggest that the split between Lennox and Dreamville was amicable, with no hard feelings on either side. According to sources, the separation was “friendly and drama-free,” allowing Lennox to move on without any lingering animosity. This is a positive development, especially considering the public nature of her frustrations.

Looking ahead

As Lennox transitions into this new phase, she has expressed gratitude towards her fans and fellow artists. During her performance at the Dreamville Festival in April, she thanked the audience for making her dreams a reality, highlighting her appreciation for the support she has received throughout her career.

What’s next for Lennox?

With a new label and a fresh sound, fans are eager to see what Ari Lennox will bring to the music scene next. Her journey is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of artistic freedom, and many are hopeful that this new chapter will lead to even greater success.