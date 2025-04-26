Michael Jordan set to remake ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ remake has been given a 2027 release date. This highly anticipated project joins the growing trend of classic film remakes that have captivated audiences worldwide in recent years.

The 38-year-old actor and director will helm and star in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project, which will be released theatrically and in IMAX on March 5, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The IMAX format has become increasingly popular for major releases, offering viewers an immersive cinematic experience.

Taylor Russell was previously confirmed to star alongside Michael, who will also produce via his production banner Outlier Society alongside Elizabeth Raposo. Russell’s casting comes after her breakthrough performances in critically acclaimed films that have established her as one of Hollywood’s most promising talents.

Russell underwent a long casting process that included meetings, auditions and a screen test with Jordan in London at beginning of the year, before landing the role. The extensive casting process demonstrates the studio’s commitment to finding the perfect chemistry between the leads for this high-profile remake.

Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff will also produce, with Alan Trustman, writer of the original film, as executive producer. Trustman’s involvement connects the new project to its cinematic roots, providing valuable continuity and perspective from the original 1968 production.

This will be the third ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ movie, with the original 1968 movie pairing Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson, an investigator hired to discover the culprits of a multi-million dollar bank heist, and Steve McQueen as the orchestrator of the crime, Thomas Crown. The original film has since become a classic in the heist genre, known for its stylish direction and charismatic performances.

The 1999 movie featured Pierce Brosnan as a rich playboy who enjoyed the thrill of stealing art, opposite insurance investigator Rene Russo. This version updated the story for contemporary audiences while maintaining the sophistication and tension of the original.

Plot details on the new film have not yet been revealed. Industry insiders speculate that the remake might incorporate elements from both previous versions while updating the story for contemporary audiences and technology.

‘The Fall Guy’ scribe Drew Pearce has written the script, after Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson penned a previous draft. Pearce’s involvement suggests the film may feature his signature blend of action and humor that has characterized his previous work.

The 2027 release date positions the film in what industry experts anticipate will be a competitive theatrical landscape. Amazon MGM’s decision to commit to a theatrical release, rather than a streaming-only debut, signals confidence in the project’s commercial potential.

Jordan‘s dual role as director and star follows his directorial debut with “Creed III,” which received critical acclaim for his work both in front of and behind the camera. His involvement in all aspects of “The Thomas Crown Affair” represents his growing influence as a filmmaker in Hollywood.

The project will be one of the most significant theatrical releases for Amazon MGM Studios, which has been strategically expanding its presence in traditional theatrical distribution alongside its streaming platform. This approach reflects the evolving relationship between streaming services and traditional cinema exhibition.

Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with filming likely to take place across multiple international locations, following the glamorous, globe-trotting tradition of the franchise. The film is anticipated to feature lavish settings and high-stakes heists characteristic of the Thomas Crown series.

The Thomas Crown character has become iconic in cinema history, representing sophistication, wit, and calculated risk-taking. Jordan’s interpretation will be closely watched by critics and fans of the previous iterations, as he puts his own stamp on the beloved character.

With its strategic release date and star power both behind and in front of the camera, “The Thomas Crown Affair” remake is positioned to be one of the most anticipated theatrical events of 2027, continuing the legacy of a beloved cinematic character for a new generation of moviegoers.