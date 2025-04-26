T-Pain applauds Beyoncé for revolutionizing country music

T-Pain believes Beyoncé’s foray into country music has opened the doors for other musicians. The groundbreaking Cowboy Carter album has made significant impact on the music industry since its release.

The 40-year-old singer, songwriter and rapper is performing at this year’s Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif., and, while he had been working on country music long before the release of Beyoncé’s 2024 Cowboy Carter, he praised her for paving the way for others. Stagecoach has grown to become one of the largest country music festivals in the United States, drawing music lovers from across the nation.

“I think it’s a step forward. Music industry wise and genre bending, it’s always been a thing. It’s breaking through now, the rest of them are coming. Once Beyoncé breaks in, the door is off the hinges now. You can’t even close it now, what are you gonna do? You can’t protect the fort with a sliding glass door,” he said speaking to Billboard. Beyoncé’s country album has received critical acclaim while challenging traditional genre boundaries.

T-Pain – whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm and whose stage name stands for Tallahassee Pain, reflecting both his roots and struggles – released an album On Top of the Covers in 2013 featuring country covers. Born in Tallahassee, Fla., T-Pain has won multiple awards and collaborated with many artists throughout his extensive career.

The star — who previously shared on TikTok that he had ghostwritten a handful of tracks for country artists — said he believes that country music has embraced him because it’s a “nostalgic, organic feel.” His revelation surprised many fans who weren’t aware of his contributions to country music.

“I think the country scene embraces me because much of my style is country. A lot of my harmonies, the way that I write songs, there were three years where all I listened to was country music, before I ever got signed. It’s a familiarity and it’s a nostalgic, organic feel that’s already in my music. And, also, I ain’t gangster, so that helps,” he explained. T-Pain’s unique vocal style has influenced artists across multiple genres.

T-Pain’s comments come at a time when the boundaries between musical genres continue to blur. This trend represents part of a broader cultural shift toward more inclusive artistic expression, with streaming platforms reducing the traditional barriers between genre classifications.

Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album, has been widely acclaimed for its authentic exploration of country music while incorporating elements of R&B, hip-hop, and folk traditions. The album features collaborations with country legends, further establishing its place within the genre.

The conversation around race in country music has intensified in recent years, with artists pushing for greater diversity in a genre historically dominated by White performers. Beyoncé’s entry into the space has amplified these discussions, highlighting the often-overlooked Black origins of country music.

Music critics have noted that both T-Pain and Beyoncé represent a new wave of artists who refuse to be confined by traditional genre boundaries. This approach resonates particularly with younger listeners who enjoy music across multiple genres rather than limiting themselves to a single style.

T-Pain‘s appearance at Stagecoach marks another milestone in his career evolution. Festival organizers have noticed increasing interest in cross-genre artists at traditionally genre-specific events.

Industry insiders expect this trend to continue as more mainstream artists experiment with country sounds and aesthetics. The success of these crossover projects demonstrates a shift in listener preferences and challenges established ideas about musical categorization.

As T-Pain prepares for his Stagecoach performance, his comments about Beyoncé reflect a broader recognition of her influence not just as a performer but as a cultural force capable of transforming established institutions. The metaphor of doors being “off the hinges” suggests a permanent change to the landscape of country music, one that will continue to evolve as more diverse voices enter the genre.