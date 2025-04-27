7 reasons an MBA from The Consortium changes Black lives

The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, a pioneer in the field, has been reshaping the landscape of business leadership for almost six decades. It’s not just a nonprofit, But a vibrant coalition of 23 top-tier business schools and 80-plus corporate partners, all dedicated to enriching MBA classrooms and corporate boardrooms with diversity.

Here’s why an MBA through The Consortium doesn’t just change careers—it changes lives, communities, and the future of leadership.

1. Access to Elite MBA Programs — With One Streamlined Application

Applying for an MBA can be expensive and complicated. The Consortium simplifies the process by allowing applicants to apply to multiple member schools through a single, discounted application. No separate submissions, no sky-high fees—just one gateway to America’s top MBA programs.

2. Full-Tuition, Merit-Based Fellowships

Each year, hundreds of Consortium applicants are awarded full or partial tuition fellowships based on merit. Since its founding, The Consortium has provided over $665 million in funding to talented MBA students—helping many graduate debt-free and ready to build generational wealth and impact.

3. A Powerful, Lifelong Network

Consortium members are instantly connected to a dynamic network of 12,000+ alumni, 1,200 current students, and 80 corporate partners across industries. This network offers mentorship, career guidance, and opportunities that stretch far beyond graduation day.

4. Career Opportunities Before Day One

Before they even start classes, Consortium Fellows attend the legendary Orientation Program & Career Forum (OP)—a five-day launchpad packed with workshops, coaching, and direct access to top recruiters. OP isn’t just a head start; it’s a career accelerator.

5. A Mission Bigger Than a Degree

The Consortium’s mission goes beyond individual success. It exists to reduce the significant underrepresentation of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Native Americans in business education and leadership. Members aren’t just earning an MBA—they’re part of a movement to make business more inclusive, equitable, and reflective of the world we live in.

6. Support for Your Whole Journey – Application to Alumni

From the moment you apply to long after you’ve graduated, The Consortium is there for you. We provide a wealth of resources, from financial aid counseling to job placement services to leadership training. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, future CEO, or public sector leader, our support is unwavering.

7. Leadership That Reflects the Mission

Under the guidance of Peter J. Aranda III, a proud Consortium alum, the organization continues to uphold its original bold vision: Diversity isn’t just a side initiative, but the lifeblood of global business. At every turn, The Consortium remains student-focused, mission-driven, and impact-obsessed.

What Does The Consortium Do?

Partners with 23 of the nation’s top MBA programs

23 of the nation’s top MBA programs Connects students to 80+ major corporations

80+ major corporations Offers access to $665M+ in funding

$665M+ in funding Recruits 900-1,000 students annually

900-1,000 students annually Runs the prestigious Orientation Program & Career Forum (May 31–June 4, 2025)

Who Can Apply?

You do not need to be an underrepresented minority to be a Consortium member. Applicants must simply demonstrate a strong commitment to the mission of increasing representation in business education and leadership.

Thinking about an MBA?

An MBA through The Consortium isn’t just a degree. It’s a catalyst for lasting change—for you, your community, and the world of business. Applications are now open with deadlines on October 15 and January 5.

Learn more and join the movement: The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management