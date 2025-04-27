Bears stacking weapons for Williams, the rebuild is real

The Chicago Bears approached the 2025 NFL draft with a clear plan to address key needs, protect Caleb Williams, and continue their journey towards an NFL championship. After a challenging 5-12 season, the team’s leadership, led by general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson, remained steadfast and disciplined. Their strategic trades and player selections were all geared towards long-term needs, signaling a promising future for the team.

Round 1, Pick 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland initially received mixed reviews from the fans. However, choosing him gives Williams another solid option in the passing game. He has size and speed. He can run routes and create mismatches and will be able to contribute immediately. Expectations are high for Loveland, and at 6’6 “, 248 lbs, he will be a big target for Williams.

Round 2, Pick 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Choosing Burden gives the Bears a dangerous and explosive option that can make plays after the catch. The Bears’ receiver group, which already boasts top-tier talent, is now even more formidable with the addition of Burden. Yards after contact are a huge emphasis this season, and Burden’s versatility further enhances the team’s offensive capabilities.

Round 2, Pick 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Trapilo could be the best pick overall. The Bears’ offense allowed 68 sacks last year. This pick was made to address that staggering number. The idea is that Trapilo presents himself as a smart, dependable lineman who can shore up the right side and protect Williams, opening up more play options on offense.

Round 2, Pick 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Turner brings his size, athleticism, and physicality to the defense. Last year, the Bears recorded 40 sacks, ranking 20th in the NFL, a drop from the previous year, when they recorded 48 sacks. Turner brings strength to the line and will add more interior disruption and more options for the Bears to rotate and add pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

Round 4, Pick 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Hyppolite brings much-needed speed and depth to the linebacker group. He will initially make an impact on special teams, but he has good instincts that will open a door to a larger defensive role in the future.

Round 5, Pick 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Frazier has strong ball skills, is long, and will most likely contribute on special teams while developing as a starter.

Round 6, Pick 195: Luke Newman, OL, Michigan State

Newman can play anywhere on the offensive line. His flexibility provides depth and speaks to the Poles’ strategy of building a stronger line and shoring the trenches.

Round 7, Pick 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Monangai was the Big Ten’s leading rusher in 2024. He is physically competing for carries in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Ryan Poles continues to show that he is building deliberately and strategically. Instead of chasing headlines, Poles is focused on the fundamentals—the offensive line and defensive front—and surrounding Caleb Williams with reliable, explosive talent. His willingness to move back, accumulate picks, and trust his evaluations signals a front office confident in its vision.

Ryan Poles is moving with the purpose of winning, and it’s clear. All of these draft choices point to his focus on the offensive line and defensive front and protecting Williams, who has generated so much excitement for the city. His wheeling and dealing are moving in the right direction. Let’s see what happens after the first snap of the regular season.