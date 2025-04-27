Sacred sounds: Honoring the legacy of Alice Coltrane

Get ready for a full day of deep dives and fresh perspectives honoring the legendary Alice Coltrane. Artists, scholars, and musicians—including Courtney Bryan, Timothy Anne Burnside, Erin Christovale, Lauren Du Graf, Harmony Holiday, Robin D.G. Kelley, Cauleen Smith, and Aja Burrell Wood—will come together to explore Coltrane’s spiritual journey, musical genius, and cultural impact. Capping off the day is an exceptional evening performance by multidisciplinary artist Suné Woods.

Conversations: Sacred Sounds — Reflections on Alice Coltrane

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, | 11:30 AM–6:00 PM

The Hammer Museum, UCLA

This event unfolds alongside Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal (on view February 9 – May 4, 2025), a powerful exhibition inspired by Coltrane’s life as a jazz pioneer, spiritual leader, and visionary. Named after her 1977 book Monument Eternal, the show pairs contemporary artworks with rare pieces from Coltrane’s archive—handwritten letters, unreleased audio, and unseen video footage. It’s an intimate, multi-sensory tribute to her spiritual evolution, sonic innovation, and profound influence on culture and creativity.

The exhibition is part of The Year of Alice, in partnership with the John & Alice Coltrane Home.

Schedule:

Morning Session (11:30 AM):

• Erin Christovale

• Robin D.G. Kelley

• Cauleen Smith

• Lauren Du Graf

Afternoon Session (2:30 PM):

• Timothy Anne Burnside

• Harmony Holiday

• Aja Burrell Wood

• Courtney Bryan

Evening Performance (5:30 PM):

• Suné Woods

