DJ Marc B on becoming 21 Savage’s DJ and crazy Drake story

DJ Marc B started his career in high school, DJing house parties from his phone when his mom was away. After she bought him his first DJ board, he fully committed to the craft. Now he serves as the official DJ for 21 Savage and has toured with major artists including J. Cole, Post Malone and Drake. He recently appeared on Who’s Spinning to discuss his career.

How did GSU impact your career to this point?

GSU gave me the network [needed] to keep on amplifying myself in different places. So, I love going to Georgia State. I might not be able to recall all the stuff I learned in classes, but definitely I met some beautiful, interesting, wonderful people… and that helped me take my career to the next level.

How did you meet 21 Savage?

The first time… I think it was a birthday party. [It] was something [really] intimate, but I went there, and I was DJing before, and he came, and we [talked], and it was cool. I was [working as a] DJ, and then they put me [at] Mansion Elan, the biggest party in Atlanta [at that time]. And Meezy was one of the promoters there. So we [already] knew each other… But that was more of the reason for me getting around Savage than me just pulling up on [him].

What’s your favorite Drake memory?

I met him a few times. I forgot when the first time I met him, but… we [have] this, like, light skinned connection… [There’s] this video [with] my mom in the crowd, because… Drake used to come through [events]. [My] mom was at the show. He came down the same [aisle] she was on. And as soon as he [saw] her, he [said], “I feel like I know you.” And then he gave her a hug… Drake is a cool [person]. [He’s] who he is… he makes sure everybody [is] good.

[Once when] I was DJing, I was running playback and in the middle of the show, while Savage was performing, all my equipment went black. Everything shut off in the middle of [the] set. So the whole arena just [went] black. I’m trying to troubleshoot… but [there was] no way [to] troubleshoot this. [For] the next five minutes [everyone was] trying to figure out what’s going on. Drake finished the show, because we ended up doing it off this other DJ deck… Once he finishes the show and he’s walking off, he’s like, “I’m the only one that can [mess] up at the show, so nobody else can [mess] up.” [He said] some [critical] things. [In] my head [I thought], [forget] me. But that’s why I’m so adamant about my job, ever since I learned playback after that point, no show is [messed] up. [I’m] super proud of… those moments, but Drake is cool as [can be]. He [is] a man that’s about his business.

What’s a song you always spin every DJ set?

Katy Perry’s “Fireworks,” that’s one of the most universal songs in the world. Shout out to her because she got one of the best songs everybody [knows]. Like, regardless if you speak Italian, anywhere you go, whatever you speak. Outside of that I don’t know, [there’s] nothing that I feel like I have to drop. One day I might be going “FEIN” and it’s cool… Next day I might be going “We Are Young” by FUN. Or maybe “Party in the USA,” and we going with that vibe, just whatever the crowd feels. I feel like I just let my energy for that day control whatever I’m feeling.