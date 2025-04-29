Lennetta Hay created Ologo Golf for big and tall golfers

Lennetta Hay and her husband are the founders of Ologo Golf, an inclusive golf brand that focuses on the big and tall community.

Golf is a sport where there isn’t a lot of diversity. Outside of Tiger Woods and a select few, the Black community never truly connected with golf. Ologo Golf wants to change that, starting with apparel, making sure all golfers have stylish outfits to wear. We spoke with Hay on Out Of Bounds to hear why many Black people don’t golf and how we can change that.

What made you want to start a golf brand?

[The] underserved customers. The big and tall men, they have a limited selection of golf attire, in colors, design and style. My husband is a big man [who] likes style, likes fashion.

Golf has a tradition of being white. What would it take for us to make golf more attractive to our community?

[We need to] introduce the community to our community. Showing them our styles, that we also have a love for golf. And we have the ability to play and make it fun and [stylish]… We have a space in golf too.

How did this partnership with Ne-Yo and the celebrity golf tournament come about?

[We] partnered with Neyo and the Oasis Foundation to serve kids. You can’t be in business without serving somebody and what’s a better community than kids?

Where do you see Ologo going in the next five, seven years?

I see us being a household name brand. I see us serving the big man community. [The market is] slotted to be a $33 billion industry by the year [2026], so I see us being one of the big names.

What do you hope the Black community sees about golf through today’s event?

That we have a place… that we shouldn’t be afraid to become members of golf clubs and things. [We] need to be out here and play, we need to teach our children to play golf. [And to] my ladies, look next year for Women Ologo, we are coming!