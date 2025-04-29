St. Louis artist Lil Shxwn will spark movement beyond music

When rolling out and Streetz 94.5 sat down with Lil Shxwn, it was clear from the start that he is not your average up-and-coming artist. Hailing from St. Louis, Lil Shxwn brings a mix of charisma, party energy and an old school flair that instantly commands attention. With his latest single heating up the airwaves and a personality that blends fun with focus, Lil Shxwn is aiming to do more than make music. He is aiming to spark a movement.

Give everyone 30 seconds on who Lil Shxwn is.

What’s up, man? I’m Lil Shxwn. I’m from St. Louis and I’m an artist but more than just music. I’m energetic, I have fun, and I’m trying to bring dancing back to the scene. Where the girls at? I want y’all partying again.

What would your life mixtape be called?

Heartbreak Shxwn. My mama always said I was going to break hearts. And she was right. Plus, I grew up watching Shawn Michaels. That was my favorite wrestler. He was a star, and I want to be a star too.

What hidden talents would listeners be surprised to know you have?

I’m really good at football. [I] played safety. People assume I’m a basketball guy, but I’m all about contact sports. I’m like Deion Sanders. I want to dress good, look good, get interceptions and hit people.

What inspired your current hit single “Leave”?

I was vibing to beats, and when I heard that one, it said ‘leave’ in the drop. That was it. I built everything around that. I wanted it to have fun and substance. Finding features was tough, but [shout out] to Shy Young and AC. Their energy matched mine.

If you could collab with anyone, who would it be?

Of course, Michael Jackson. But I’d do something edgy with him, hip hop mixed with pop. I’d bring him down to my level, let fans see a new side. Imagine Mike rapping about girls shaking it. That’d be crazy.

What are you loving about hip hop right now?

You can do it yourself now. You don’t need a big studio. You can record right here and now. It’s all you. Your sound, your image, your control. That’s what makes it art.

What’s on your playlist right now?

PYT by Michael Jackson, Lady in My Life by Michael Jackson, and of course, Leave by Lil Shxwn.

Thoughts on the current NFL?

It’s too soft now. I get that they want to protect players, but man, bring back the real kick return. And give St. Louis a team again!

Where can everyone follow you?

Follow me everywhere, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube. It’s L-I-L-S-H-X-W-N. That’s facts.

What message would you give to your fans who are chasing dreams right now?

Keep going no matter what. Even if people don’t see the vision yet, that doesn’t mean it’s not real. You [have to] believe in yourself and put in that work every day. Nothing happens overnight. I’m still working, still learning, and I want everyone watching to know that this is a marathon.

What’s one moment so far in your journey that reminded you you’re on the right path?

When I heard my song on the radio for the first time. That feeling was crazy. I was just riding around and boom, it came on. That’s when it hit me like, okay, we really out here doing this. It made everything I went through feel worth it.

In a world of clones and trends, Lil Shxwn is standing out by being fully himself. He is not trying to fit in, he is creating his own category. With talent, energy and a clear vision, there is no doubt he is on his way to something major.