Queen Aminata on how she became a professional wrestler

Queen Aminata is one of the most exciting wrestlers on AEW’s roster. She brings a unique [flair] and confidence to the ring that few others can embody. She was in attendance at [Ne-Yo’s] celebrity golf tournament, and she talked to us about why she hid wrestling from her parents.

What was your experience facing Toni Storm in the Championship eliminator match on AEW Collision?

It was great. It was always great to work [with] her. She’s such a… I don’t know how to call it, in ring veteran? She’s really, really nice to work with. So I always have great in-ring chemistry with her. I want to do it [again soon].

How did you get into wrestling in general?

Well, long story short, I am from Guinea, West Africa. And I used to watch it since I was back home. So when I moved here, I was like, well, might as well give it a try. You never know what God has in store for you. So here I am [with AEW now].

What did your parents say when you told them you wanted to wrestle?

Oh, Lord, why do you have to go there? I had to hide [it] from them until I made it. And when I made it, it was too late to tell my dad because he passed. My mom doesn’t even support me, but you know what? She likes the money part of it. So let’s put it that way.

What do you think the hardest part about being a professional wrestler is?

Honestly, at the beginning, I thought it was going to be the booking part. [But] it’s the traveling part. The traveling part is really, really hard. You’re just in and out. It’s the worst part.

What was your first experience with golf?

I’m not going to lie. I don’t know anything about golfing. But I support all types of sports. I don’t know. I’m going to try to stay sexy and juicy on the [course]. I’ll do my best. I’m here to support.