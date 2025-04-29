Thasunda Duckett on legacy, leadership, and impact

Thasunda Brown Duckett’s journey from a modest upbringing in Texas to becoming the President and CEO of TIAA is a testament to perseverance, purpose, and leadership. One of only a few Black women to ever lead a Fortune 500 company, Duckett has been consistently recognized among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. She was inducted into the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and honored with the Visionary Leader Award by the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership.

Her impact spans from overseeing $1.4 trillion in assets at TIAA to her philanthropic work through the Otis and Rosie Brown Foundation, named for her parents who instilled in her the values of character and service. This May, she will deliver the keynote address at the INROADS 2025 Benefit Gala, a full-circle moment with the very organization that once launched her career as an intern. In this candid conversation, Duckett reflects on legacy, leadership, and the power of showing up with purpose — and shares timeless lessons for anyone striving to lead with authenticity and heart.

What legacy do you hope to create within the financial services industry?

When I think about legacy, it’s always been about having impact and purpose. Whether that’s leading TIAA’s mission to secure retirement for millions of Americans, raising my children to understand the importance of service, or working through philanthropy to create opportunities for others. My legacy isn’t limited to what I achieve in financial services — it’s about making a positive difference in every role I play. Because at the end of the day, I want the younger generation to understand that true impact isn’t about any one position or title — it’s about consistently showing up with purpose in everything you do.

Can you discuss the impact INROADS has had on your career trajectory and what receiving this honor signifies for you personally and professionally?

INROADS was my disruptor — it fundamentally changed my life’s trajectory. Growing up, I didn’t even know what corporate America meant. I had never heard those words until INROADS. Then a woman named Valerie Manning at Fannie Mae was interviewing INROADS prospects. She had one internship position available, and after interviewing me and others, she went back and said, “I found your intern. Her name is Sarah. But there’s this other girl.” Without Valerie Manning using her platform, which wasn’t a big title, without her advocating for a second intern position — that’s an expense — I may not be sitting here as CEO of TIAA today. That’s the power of information and advocacy. Receiving this honor reminds me that success isn’t just about personal achievement — it’s about paying forward what INROADS and people like Valerie Manning did for me. It’s about using your platform, no matter how big or small, to create opportunities for others.

What does being honored at the INROADS Benefit Gala mean to you?

Being honored by INROADS brings my journey full circle. It’s humbling to be recognized by an organization that fundamentally changed the trajectory of my life. I am so thankful for the opportunities I’ve experienced in my career and believe it’s my purpose in life to help and inspire others, just as INROADS did for me.

What advice or insights would you share with your younger self, knowing what you know now about life and leadership?

I would tell my younger self one powerful truth: that I am enough. No matter what room I’m in, no matter how uncomfortable that room may feel, I have a voice and I should share it and use it. That’s something everyone should embrace as early in life as possible. Most importantly, I would say: don’t lose your foundation while climbing the corporate ladder. Everything you do should come through your character lens — that keeps you grounded. I always say, you rent your title, but you own your character.

Where do you draw your inspiration from and who do you consider your allies or role models in the industry?

When I think about role models, I think about so many people who embody what it means to be a leader, regardless of their seniority or title. I am deeply inspired by the cooks, the janitors, and the secretaries who introduced my gender and my melanin to corporate America. They were leaders. They were trailblazers. And my biggest inspiration comes from my parents, Otis and Rosie Brown. They didn’t have prestigious titles, but they absolutely were leaders who taught me about character, excellence, and showing up as your authentic self. Leadership and inspiration are all around you if you’re open to seeing it.

Final Reflection

As Thasunda Brown Duckett prepares to return to the INROADS stage — this time as keynote speaker and industry trailblazer — her story reminds us that true leadership is measured not by titles or accolades alone, but by the lives we touch and the doors we open for others. She continues to champion the power of advocacy, access, and service. Her legacy is already taking shape, not just in boardrooms, but in every young person who sees her story and believes they, too, are enough.