Xscape: Kicking it from ’90s R&B to streaming charts

From the days of cassette tapes to the age of playlists, they have proven that real talent does not fade. It evolves, it inspires, and it endures. It’s rare that a group leaves an imprint so deep that generations continue to groove to their harmonies decades later. But Xscape, made up of Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Kandi Burruss, has done just that. From the golden era of 90s R&B to today’s streaming-driven charts, their sound remains unmistakable, their legacy undeniable and their unity unshaken.

HITS THAT STAND THE TEST OF TIME

In an industry that moves faster than a hook in a viral trend, Xscape’s music hasn’t just survived, it has thrived. Songs like “My Little Secret” have gone platinum years after their original release, while “Softest Place on Earth” and “The Places That You Find Love” have achieved gold status. This proves that their catalog continues to resonate with both longtime fans and new generations.

“For a song to go platinum decades later, it means everything,” said Tiny. “It shows the music still speaks, still touches people.” Kandi added, “Streaming has given a second life to songs that might’ve been overlooked back in the day. Now, each track has the chance to shine on its own.”

THE ATLANTA SOUND: BUILT FROM THE BASEMENT UP

Behind every great group is a visionary, and for Xscape, that visionary was Jermaine Dupri. Alongside the Dungeon Family, Dupri helped birth a sound that blended R&B soul with Southern hip-hop grit.

“Jermaine was a genius at 17,” Tamika reflected. “He created beats that let our voices soar, but still had that edge.” Kandi emphasized, “He and the Dungeon Family gave Atlanta a sonic identity. It wasn’t New York, it wasn’t LA, it was us, raw and real.” Their collaboration didn’t just lead to hits, it laid the foundation for a sound that artists still study and sample today.

THEN VS. NOW: NAVIGATING THE NEW MUSIC LANDSCAPE

While their harmonies are timeless, Xscape has watched the music industry evolve dramatically. In the 90s, a radio hit could spark a movement. Today, exposure is tied to algorithms, trends and streaming momentum.

“Songs are shorter now,” said Kandi. “They don’t even have bridges anymore. Back then, a bridge was everything, it was the emotion, the shift.” Tiny added, “It’s a faster pace now. But we’re adapting. The essence of what we do doesn’t change, even if the tools do.”

FAVORITES FROM THE VAULT

Ask any Xscape member about their favorite album, and you’ll likely hear the same answer, “Off the Hook.” “That album was sultry, it gave soul,” said Tamika. “It was us at our most creative.”

Surprisingly, one of their biggest hits, “Just Kickin’ It,” wasn’t initially embraced by the group. “We didn’t like it at first,” Kandi admitted. “We really pushed back, but Jermaine knew. He said, ‘This is the one.’ And he was right.”

INDIVIDUAL MOVES, SHARED VISION

Though they shine as a group, each member continues to thrive in her lane. Tiny has found success with her candle line and is proudly watching her daughter’s acting career bloom. Kandi is a certified creative mogul, juggling television, Broadway productions, songwriting, and business ventures. Tamika continues to expand her artistic and entrepreneurial footprint as well.

Despite their individual pursuits, the foundation of sisterhood remains strong. “We’ve grown,” said Tamika. “We’ve learned how to talk through things, how to listen and how to respect each other’s space.”

COMING HOME

While the spotlight remains on their legacy in music, Xscape is still giving fans the opportunity to experience the magic live. On May 3, they will take the stage at the Stockbridge Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing with them not just hits, but decades of artistry, passion and authenticity.