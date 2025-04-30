Brent Faiyaz Champions Black Women With ‘Show U Off’

Brent Faiyaz could have attached his name to anything. Another sneaker deal. A fashion capsule. A glossy corporate partnership.

Instead, he built something personal. Something real.

The Grammy-nominated artist launched the Faiyaz Freedom To Breathe Foundation not for headlines, but to honor the people who’ve carried him the furthest: Black women. Inspired by his song “Show U Off” — written as a tribute to his late grandmother and the legacy of Black women in his family — the movement evolved into a grant program and annual luncheon bearing the same name.

At the Foundation’s 2nd Annual Show U Off Luncheon, held on April 12, 2025, at The Mint Museum in Charlotte, Faiyaz opened up to Rolling Out about why this mission matters, how it reflects his true self, and what he hopes every woman supported by the foundation walks away with.

Uplifting the backbone of his world

“To be real with you, it feels kind of wild, because people ask you, but it feels kind of like a no-brainer,” Faiyaz says.

“When it comes to just how I run my company and the way women have influenced my entire lifestyle, it makes the most sense to uplift who inspires me the most — and who’s the backbone of my entire organization.”

From his legal team to creative leads, Faiyaz credits Black women with not only shaping his career — but anchoring his life.

“I feel like I’m able to execute the most out of my vision if a Black woman is behind it and helping me get it done,” he says.

Building a foundation on family

For Brent, the Foundation is more than a feel-good project — it’s family. It’s a community. It’s a legacy.

“Going back to who I’m constantly around — my mom, making this what it is, and our relationship being as close as it is — it’s just a testament to what you can do when mother and son get together and make something special,” he says.

His mother, Jeanette Wood, serves as a driving force behind the mission. His cousins sit on the advisory board. His nieces are already part of its future.

“I don’t do all this by myself,” he adds. “Music is one element. But it’s an entire community of women behind me that make this what it is.”

Funding dreams and feeding knowledge

While the Show U Off grant provides real financial support — $10,000 for each recipient — the value doesn’t stop at the check.

“If you want to start your business, not only are we going to give you the funding to help you get it cracking, but we can also make sure that we enable you to have the knowledge to scale it,” he explains.

Grant recipients also gain access to mentorship, education, and resources to strengthen their businesses and networks.

His message to every woman leaving the luncheon?

“Just that it’s all possible,” Faiyaz says. “And there’s always people behind you to make sure you can execute your vision. People you can call on for a resource or for anything.”

A full-time philanthropist

When asked — half-joking — when fans can expect new music, Brent flashes a grin.

“I don’t even—I’m retired,” he jokes. “I’m a full-time philanthropist.”

Even if the world hears new music soon, one thing’s already clear: Brent Faiyaz’s next chapter isn’t just about sound — it’s about service. And he’s just getting started.