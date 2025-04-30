Hip-hop mogul Master P takes final bow at Essence Festival

Hip-hop entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller announced his retirement from the music industry after a groundbreaking career spanning more than three decades. The No Limit Records founder will take his final bow during the 2025 Essence Festival in his hometown of New Orleans.

Miller rose from humble beginnings in New Orleans’ Calliope Projects to build one of hip-hop’s most influential independent labels. Founded in 1991, No Limit Records became a powerhouse that revolutionized music distribution and artist ownership models.

Building the No Limit empire

By the late 1990s, No Limit Records dominated the hip-hop landscape with its distinctive tank logo and roster of talent. The label’s assembly-line approach to album production resulted in an unprecedented release schedule, sometimes launching multiple monthly albums.

Miller’s business acumen transformed No Limit into an industry blueprint for independence. The label sold nearly 100 million records worldwide through innovative distribution deals that maintained Miller’s ownership of his masters and creative control.

No Limit’s impact extended beyond Miller’s recordings. The label was a launch pad for artists including Romeo Miller, Mia X, Mystikal, C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker. Miller created opportunities for these performers while demonstrating how artists could maintain control of their careers outside the traditional label system.

Beyond music: Diversifying the portfolio

Miller’s vision extended beyond recording studios. He launched No Limit Films, producing and starring in movies that grossed over $160 million. His clothing line, merchandise deals and real estate investments further expanded his business portfolio.

Unlike many entertainment figures who achieved success through major corporations, Miller built his wealth independently. His emphasis on ownership and diversification became a model for artists seeking financial stability beyond their performing careers.

Education and community commitment

In recent years, Miller has focused on education and community development. He has established educational programs targeting underserved communities, and his financial literacy initiatives aim to create generational wealth in communities historically excluded from economic opportunity.

Miller frequently speaks about entrepreneurship at universities and business conferences. His master classes on music business fundamentals have educated thousands of aspiring artists about contract negotiations and intellectual property rights.

Legacy and final performance

As Miller prepares for his final industry appearance, his impact on hip-hop business practices remains undeniable. His career demonstrated how independent artists could achieve massive commercial success while maintaining creative and financial control.

The 2025 Essence Festival performance represents Miller’s homecoming. The cultural celebration has deep roots in New Orleans, making it a fitting venue for his industry farewell.

Miller’s retirement from music marks the end of an era for hip-hop entrepreneurship. His blueprint for success—combining artistic vision with business acumen—continues influencing new generations of performers seeking independence in an increasingly complex entertainment landscape.

His legacy extends beyond chart positions and sales figures. Miller showed artists they could maintain ownership of their work while building sustainable businesses. That lesson reshaped hip-hop’s relationship with the broader music industry, empowering creators to control their artistic and financial destinies.