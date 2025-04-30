Larsa Pippen alleges Marcus Jordan sent threatening texts

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” brought out new revelations, like Marcus Jordan allegedly sending Larsa Pippen threatening messages.

Season 7 of the “Real Housewives of Miami” features slight alterations in the lineup as Pippen alongside Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Alexia Nepola, along with newcomer Stephanie Shojaee, a South Beach real estate tycoon. Yahoo also reported that Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura are returning as “friends of the show.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were once in love

Pippen, the notorious ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who was dating his teammate Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, revealed a shocker in the aftermath of their highly-publicized breakup.

The ex-wife of the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer claims that Marcus Jordan was threatening her with vicious text messages.

Larsa Pippen detailed what she claims Marcus Jordan did

“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” she explained to Nipola, who is going through her own relationship turmoil.

“I got home, Todd’s gone,” Nipola blurted out before breaking down in tears. “I don’t even want to be happy anymore.”

Pippen was not able to elaborate even if she wanted to, because it appears that Nipola was competing in the struggle Olympics.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up in 2024

Pippen and Jordan dated from 2022 until 2024. Pippen confirmed the famed pair had split up to “Entertainment Tonight” in July of last year. “I think it’s off. I mean, it’s off, it is off,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’m good. I’m good.” she added: “I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants.”

TMZ reports that, a year after the pair went their separate ways, Pippen is now dating businessman Jeff Coby whom she met at the 10-year anniversary party for David Alexander’s DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club in Miami.

Marcus Jordan is dealing with legal entanglements

Jordan, meanwhile, was caught on police camera trying to use his father’s name to get him out of a DUI bust in Florida in early February. Jordan crashed a luxury sports car near a set of railroad tracks with an unidentified female in the car. He was also charged with cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

His lawyer requested that he be placed in a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program. He cited his “strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community” as the reason to avoid any significant jail time.