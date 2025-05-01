Philmore Greene honors real hip-hop with ‘The Grand Design’

In the landscape of Chicago hip-hop, Philmore Greene stands as a testament to authentic storytelling and soulful production. Known for his thought-provoking bars and deeply personal narratives, Greene has established himself as one of the city’s sharpest lyricists. With his latest projects including the single “Gold Air Max” and album The Grand Design, Greene continues to craft music that breathes life into Chicago’s rich hip-hop legacy.

The Grand Design, what inspired it, and what message are you trying to send through it?

The Grand Design, basically, is the grand design of life and the grand design of music. I gave you storytelling. I gave you the braggadocious rhymes, thought-provoking rhymes, introspective rhymes. … I did everything but rhyme like Twista. … And the grand design is basically the things we love, the blueprint of everything involving life and music.

Why is it important for you to present your music as a true art form, specifically rap music?

When you break down the meaning, I’m not a rapper. I’m a recording artist. This is art because there’s no one way to do it. … I don’t think a lot of people respect this genre. … Why can’t hip-hop artists tour until they’re 79 like Sting? That’s why it’s key to rap about certain things throughout your career. Because you phase yourself out if you’re talking about killing somebody when you were 21.

… What I’m doing is art. I’m not just rapping. If you peel back the layers on what I’m saying, it’ll mean so much to you, and you’ll get a different perspective. When I did the album with Apollo Brown, the lyrics came to life when he went to K-Town with me.

One of your latest singles, “Gold Air Max,” has a great vibe to it. What inspired that?

Shout to my brother Rasheed Hadi. He did the beat. … “Gold Air Max” didn’t make the cut for the album. … Sometimes I write those records really to prove a point. I’m proving it to myself. I can go there, too. It ain’t got to be all introspective every time I get on the mic. … That was me really putting out something that everybody could feel, because I’ve been giving everybody introspective music for years. I’m never gonna stop that. But I’m gonna jump into other lanes.

What do you think is missing in the current state of hip-hop, and what do you want to bring back?

I don’t wanna say anything is missing. But what I would bring back is the structure. The indie structure when you’re not just doing things off the phones. Let’s bring back that out-the-trunk. The physical sales of things. Let’s bring back going to beauty salons and barbershops having something for them to buy. Not just listening to it on the phone.

What’s next for Philmore Greene?

We got an eventful summer coming up – the Summer of Philly. As of now, we have three booked shows here. I haven’t performed in the city in almost two and a half years. The first show is at Bourbon on Division, May 17th with my brother Skyzoo [and my other brothers, Rufus Sims and Jay Hayes, aka the Little People].

We got our first ever beat tournament with eight hungry producers … facing off on stage, and the winner gets a record with Skyzoo and I. The second show is a fundraiser in July, hosted by my brother Wood Harris.

The third show is at City Winery on August 20 with a live band. … For those who’ve been to City Winery in the West Loop area, they know that’s supreme grown and sexy. … It’s just an honor for me to headline that spot.