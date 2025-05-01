Rema’s ‘HEIS’ tour ignites Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom

On April 30, 2025, Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom was filled with excitement as Rema brought his HEIS World Tour to the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Fans packed the venue, eager to experience Nigerian Afrobeats live and in person.

Interestingly enough, there was no opening act. The DJ kept the crowd hyped throughout the evening. You could feel the energy bubbling as a timer counted down on the screen on stage. Before you knew it, the DJ stopped playing, and all attention was drawn to the stage. The setting was dramatic: an elevated platform surrounded by swords. Rema made his entrance, rising onto the stage holding a sword in a warrior’s pose as smoke filled the air. The crowd went crazy!

Early in the set, there were some technical difficulties that caused Rema to make his entrance a second time, and the energy was even louder when he reappeared on stage. Despite a few technical issues and mic swaps during the performance, Rema stayed on point and delivered what his fans came to see.

Rema started his performance with “AZAMAN” and “YAYO” from his second studio album, HEIS, and followed up with more songs from his acclaimed album Rave & Roses, including “Calm Down,” “Soundgasm” and “Soweto.”

Despite a few hiccups, Rema delivered a stellar, high-energy set. Check out a few pictures from the show below: