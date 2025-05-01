Social media loves Michelle Obama, Tina Knowles dancing

Social media swooned over Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles when the two dignitaries started dancing following a recent sit-down interview.

The former first lady and the superstar mom were together to kick off Knowles’ nine-city book tour, “Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends,” at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Washington.

The nation’s capital seemed apropos to commence this momentous tour since Obama spent eight years in the White House, and many fans often treat Knowles’ daughter, Beyoncé, as if she and Jay-Z are American royalty.

Why Tina Knowles decided to write a book

As Knowles explained in September 2024, when she announced her book was forthcoming, a memoir had been simmering in her soul for decades.

“I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother,” she wrote, according to USA Today. “When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity.”

The newspaper also reported that Oprah Winfrey announced Knowles’ book is the latest selection for her renowned “Oprah’s Book Club.”

When Obama, the hostess of the evening, called out Knowles amid raucous cheers from the capacity crowd, she congratulated the musical mom whose book, Matriarch: A Memoir, is No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Tina Knowles and Michelle Obama electrified the audience

At the end of the discussion, Obama announced to the throngs in attendance that “Tina wanted to go out on one of her favorite songs. So, folks, let’s hit it,” she said as the crowd erupted with deafening cheers.

The auditorium was suddenly filled with 803Fresh’s “Boots On The Ground.” Obama, who was serving looks in a black tailored pantsuit, started hitting a two-step on stage.

Knowles, 71, wore a black and silver sequined dress with a sheer cape and kept it classy by shuffling delicately from side to side. The mostly female audience kept it lit as the two beloved women shuffled and danced their way to the end of the event.

Social media swooned over Knowles and Obama

Fans fawned over the two prestigious women on social media, with one person saying simply, “I just love Michelle!!!!🔥🔥💙”

A second person said, “Michelle starting with the Chicago footwork 🔥,” while a third marveled over their moves. “They both look really good I’m super proud & happy for them.”

A third said what is on a lot of people’s minds. “I love Barack, but damn Michelle has been fastly approaching being my fav Obama. Michelle would have easily won the presidential race. EASILY!”

One respondent has even more respect for Knowles, saying, “Tina went through hell. Just think her husband was a serial cheater, but she hung in there standing on her feet day after day styling hair to help support her family.”

A sixth person penned that “Michelle couldn’t wait to get out that bougie house, Madam First Lady said “we outsideeee,” while a seventh added, “The way I just smiled with all of my teeth!!”

“This is why I love our culture! When it’s time to have a good time, we have a good time. Black excellence at its best & they look goody.”

This isn’t the first time that Obama and Knowles have danced together, as Hollywood Access attests. The two longtime mutual admirers were captured dancing adjacent to the stage of Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z’s concert tour stop in Paris in 2019.