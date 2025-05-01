Stratton launches Senate bid with backing from Pritzker

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton stood before a crowd on the South Side of Chicago on a brisk Friday afternoon, April 25, to announce her intention to step into the race to succeed longtime U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. She is doing so with the full political weight and endorsement of Gov. JB Pritzker supporting her.

Pritzker gave high praise to Stratton, acknowledging her drive, track record and her ability to lead during difficult times when determination, quick action and clarity are needed.

“Juliana doesn’t flinch when it gets hard,” Pritzker told the crowd, adding that her time in Springfield was proof enough that she’s ready for the Capitol.

Pritzker’s endorsement is a bat signal to the rest of the Democratic Party and others that the state’s top Democrats are getting on the same page early. Rumors had been floating around with regard to Stratton’s intentions. Now it’s official, and the floodgates are open.

Stratton spoke with conviction and pride about her time working with Pritzker. She highlighted the progress made on issues such as labor rights and public health reforms. In terms of her campaign, she focused on the needs of everyday Illinoisans, specifically those who are most often left out of the national discussion.

In a state known for its deep bench of Democratic talent, the early alignment of party heavyweights with Stratton is notable. Within 48 hours of the Pritzker rally, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth added her name to Stratton’s corner. Duckworth, who has carved out a reputation as both a bipartisan negotiator and fierce advocate for veterans and working families, called Stratton a “proven partner in progress.”

“Juliana knows what it’s like to fight for people who’ve been overlooked or underserved,” Duckworth said in a statement picked up by ABC7. “She doesn’t just show up—she listens, and then she does the work.”

Stratton’s focus is expected to laser in on restoring trust in government, expanding opportunities for women and marginalized communities, and continuing to push for economic equality. Her career has included stints as a mediator, state legislator and now lieutenant governor. Each role, she says, has prepared her to be a voice not just for Illinois, but for those across the country navigating systems that often fail to see their full humanity.

Launching her campaign on the South Side is both personal and strategic—a move to root her candidacy in the communities that have shaped her.

“This is where I learned the meaning of resilience,” she told the crowd during her announcement. “And that’s what I’m bringing with me.”

At this point, Stratton is the only declared candidate in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary. Names like former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi have surfaced as potential contenders. Those individuals have a great deal of gravitas in the party; however, an endorsement by a sitting governor who is a billionaire and Duckworth may be a lot to overcome.

That being said, anything can happen in Illinois when it comes to politics. What’s clear is that Stratton has set the stage and positioned herself as the candidate to beat because of who she is, her background and her proven track record. A win for her will be impactful and historic.