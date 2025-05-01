Xbox announces stunning price increase on consoles

Xbox gamers will soon face significantly higher costs for hardware and software as Microsoft implements price increases across its gaming ecosystem. The company announced sweeping price adjustments Thursday, citing market conditions and rising development expenses as driving factors behind the decision.

The changes affect nearly all Xbox hardware products globally, including consoles, controllers and headsets, with new games also scheduled for price hikes later this year. This move comes amid broader consumer price increases triggered by recent tariff implementations.

Console prices jump significantly

The most substantial price increases affect Xbox flagship consoles, with the standard Xbox Series X seeing a $100 price jump. According to updated recommended retail prices for the United States, the Series X now costs $599, up from its previous $499 price point.

Other console models faced similar increases:

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition rises to $549.99 The Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition jumps to $729.99 The Xbox Series S 512GB model increases by $80 to $379.99 The Series S 1TB version climbs to $429.99

Xbox noted in its announcement that availability of Series S and X consoles may continue to fluctuate over time depending on geographic location and retailer inventory levels.

Accessories and software also affected

Controllers and headsets were not spared from the price adjustments. Standard wireless controllers now start at $64.99 for base models, with premium variants ranging up to $199.99. However, certain specialty equipment including the Adaptive Controller and Adaptive Joystick will maintain their current pricing.

Headset price increases affect only the United States and Canada, according to the company. In these markets, Xbox stereo headsets now cost $64.99, while wireless headset prices have increased to $119.99.

While existing games will maintain their current pricing, Microsoft plans to raise prices for new first-party game releases to $79.99 beginning with titles launching during the 2025 holiday season. The company indicated that local pricing may vary across countries and platforms, reflecting regional considerations including foreign exchange rates and specific market conditions.

Industry-wide trend amid economic pressures

The price adjustments have generated frustration within gaming communities but align with similar moves by other industry players. Nintendo recently raised prices for some game titles to $79.99 last month and announced that while its upcoming Switch 2 console would maintain its launch price, accessories would face price adjustments due to changing market conditions.

These gaming industry price increases occur within a broader economic context of rising consumer costs. Recent tariff implementations have threatened to increase prices across diverse product categories ranging from automobiles to coffee and seasonal products like fireworks.

Multiple businesses have issued warnings about the tariffs’ impact on both corporate profits and consumer expenses. Major online retail platforms including Amazon and Chinese e-commerce companies Temu and Shein have indicated they would pass price adjustments to consumers as a direct result of these tariff implementations.

Microsoft attempted to soften the announcement by emphasizing its continued focus on providing value through services like Game Pass and expanding access to games across multiple devices. The company aims to balance financial pressures with maintaining player engagement across its ecosystem.

For consumers already facing inflation in essential goods, these gaming hardware price increases represent another sector where discretionary spending power has diminished. The $100 increase for the flagship Xbox Series X represents a 20% price hike, significantly outpacing general inflation rates and potentially placing newer gaming hardware out of reach for some budget-conscious households.

Industry analysts will be watching closely to see how these price adjustments impact sales volumes during the critical holiday shopping season, when gaming purchases typically peak and competition between platform holders intensifies.