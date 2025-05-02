5 reasons Benny Blanco might cheat on Selena Gomez

Just when you thought Hollywood’s sweetest couple was living their happily ever after, social media erupted with speculation about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco that has fans everywhere clutching their pearls.

The social media storm that has everyone talking

The storm began with an unverified TikTok video making eyebrow-raising claims about Gomez’s music producer boyfriend. Detective fans then noticed something suspicious — Gomez had unfollowed her longtime friend Theresa Marie on Instagram. The timing has followers convinced there’s a connection.

The prevailing theory suggests the friendship between Gomez and Marie ended over matters involving Blanco after Marie was allegedly “spotted” spending time with him. This supposed meetup sent fans into a frenzy, with many concluding that Blanco might be cheating on Gomez.

Meanwhile, neither Gomez nor Blanco has addressed these allegations. Their social media continues as usual — they recently posted about their album “I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back.” Interestingly, Marie apparently liked this post, adding another layer of confusion.

The rumor rabbit hole goes deeper. One unverified claim suggests Blanco allegedly followed Marie’s OnlyFans account. However, level-headed fans point out that this gossip comes from a parody update account.

As one fan sensibly summarized on X, “In conclusion, Benny never cheated on Selena. Selena and her best friend Theresa are still friends. The rumors are totally made up by us, not a single source proves that they are true.”

The invisible cracks behind the perfect posts

Here’s what we often forget — celebrities navigate relationships with the same emotional equipment as the rest of us, just with millions watching. Public adoration doesn’t fill private emotional voids. A relationship can look perfect on paper and still face challenges behind closed doors.

1. When the spotlight creates shadows

Fame doesn’t just amplify the good parts of a relationship — it magnifies the challenges too. When one partner significantly outshines the other in public recognition, it creates a unique power dynamic. For someone like Gomez, whose every move makes headlines, maintaining authentic connections becomes incredibly difficult.

2. The temptation paradox no one talks about

Entertainment industry events, late-night studio sessions, and touring create environments where boundaries get blurry. Add in adrenaline, alcohol, and distance from home, and you’ve got a recipe for potential trouble.

3. When distance does more than make hearts grow fonder

Another challenge? The logistical nightmare of maintaining intimacy when work regularly separates you for weeks or months. For music industry figures like Gomez and Blanco, work often means being in different cities or even countries.

4. When your relationship becomes a brand

For many celebrity couples, their partnership isn’t just a personal connection — it’s a marketable asset. When a relationship takes on this commercial dimension, breaking up becomes more complicated than just emotional heartbreak.

5. The trust deficit that fame creates

Fame often breeds suspicion. When someone is universally desired, like Gomez, their partner may develop anxiety about fidelity, even without evidence of wrongdoing. This trust deficit can manifest in controlling behavior or painful arguments.

The healing power of privacy

Perhaps the kindest thing we can do for celebrities is to remember that we’re only seeing carefully selected moments from lives that are as complicated and real as our own. Public figures aren’t immune to heartbreak just because they’re successful in other areas of life. In fact, their emotional wounds might cut deeper because they have to heal while the world watches and weighs in.