Boosie’s girlfriend shows off newborn

Boosie Badazz’s fiancée, Rajel Nelson, showed off her newborn for the first time since delivering her to the world last week.

The mother showed off a selfie with the infant, Sevyn, lying asleep on her chest.

Nelson penned the short caption, “She’s perfect,” for her 400K Instagram followers, replete with a heart eye emoji.

Nelson was not shy about keeping her fans abreast with every step of her journey into motherhood.

Just after the infant’s arrival in late April 2025, she shared photos from the delivery room with the caption, “Thank you for making me a mommy and for being there for me no matter what we love you papa.”

The father, Boosie, was reduced to tears after the arrival of his seventh child.