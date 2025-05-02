Bow Wow talks marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece

Rapper Bow Wow admitted that the romance he has with Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece is much more than just puppy love.

The Columbus, Ohio, born rapper, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, explained on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” that he has something special and seemingly long-term going with his girlfriend, whose name is, interestingly enough, Jade Pinkett.

Bow Wow declares he is no longer on the market

“She wanted to show off and show me off,” Bow Wow explained of the selfie he showed off to Sharpe on April 30. “I’m going to let her get this.”

Bow Wow, now 38, said Pinkett caught him off guard when she penned a note on Instagram that she went public with the relationship: “New Year’s, YR 2 for the books” alongside hers—caught him off guard. He added, “I thought it was lowkey. I didn’t tag her.”

Bow Wow didn’t repost the photo of the two on his own Instagram page because, as he said, “I always tell people my page is for my fans and it’s for work.”

Bow Wow speaks about marriage prospects

The “Bounce With Me” emcee, who was previously engaged to Erica Mena in 2014, said marriage is on his mind, but he is not looking to rush into anything. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t mind showing Pinkett off.

“Here’s this woman,” he recalled. “It’s New Year’s, she’s posting stuff. I don’t want to make it an issue. She looks beautiful, and I look good.”

Bow Wow won’t rule out getting married

The father of two — daughter Shai Moss, 14, with Joie Chavis and son Stone Moss, 4, with Olivia Sky — explained that he has discussed nuptials with his woman recently.

“Me and her, we’ve had these talks,” he told Sharpe. “I’m not against anything, but when I get to that point, or if I ever do get to that point, I want to make sure I’m right.”

The father of two — daughter Shai Moss, 14, with Joie Chavis and son Stone Moss, 4, with Olivia Sky — emphasized that marriage is a commitment to her but also “a commitment to God.”

“I don’t play with stuff like that,” he continued. “I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to plan it. Let’s just roll, let’s just have fun. If it gets there, it gets there.”

Bow Wow said his mindset is getting that bag

Right now, the Roll Bounce star said he is singularly focused on his Millennium Tour with Trey Songz, Omarion and others, and getting that bag. As he reminisces over his long career that began when he was a preteen in Ohio, he marvels that he has lasted his long in the brutal rap game.

“Staring at myself at 38 years old, knowing that I was doing this 25 years ago, and I’m still doing it, and I’m still going through these same tunnels and hallways, it’s crazy,” he told Billboard earlier this month. “Sometimes, I think, ‘Damn. I’m not supposed to be here.’ A lot of young child stars that started young, they don’t make it this far.”

However, he added, “For me to still be here doing it, man, something must be going right.”