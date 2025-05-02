Kodak Black trounced for ‘soft skin’ and bad hygiene remark

Rapper Kodak Black had social media in stitches when he detailed his cringeworthy hygiene habits — or conspicuous lack thereof.

Kodak launched a livestream where he tried to pull a flex, saying that his many female acquaintances tell him all the time that he has “soft skin.”

Kodak Black admits he doesn’t put water on himself every day

“All the women say they love my skin,” Kodak began the boastful video before throwing his fans a curveball. “Especially for a n—a that don’t even bathe every day. I don’t shower every day.”

The 27-year-old “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” emcee may have made it harder on himself to be a player after that admittance. “So like they be touching me and be like, ‘you got some soft beautiful skins… you got smooth skins,'” Kodak continued while walking through his house and talking to his 13 million Instagram followers.

Fans fold their faces at Kodak Black’s lackadaisical shower habits

Fans were simultaneously disgusted and amused by the Pompano Beach, Fla.-born rapper whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri.

One person explained that “They love your MONEY 🤑 SIR,” while another said, “Now every time I see you imma wonder if you took a bath or not.”

“It’s the money Yak, they’ll say whatever🤣”

Another was blunt and to the point, saying, “I can smell the funk thru the phone.”

An observer surmises that Kodak just be wilding out in these social media streets. “I feel like he just be trolling cause yall already think he crazy 😂”

And the hilarious hits just kept on coming from fans who recoiled in disgust at Kodak’s unsolicited and unprovoked testimony.