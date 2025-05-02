Nick Cannon called out for ignoring daughter

Nick Cannon’s former partner has accused him of not seeing their daughter for “over a month”. This allegation comes amid growing public scrutiny over the celebrity’s involvement with his numerous children.

The 44-year-old star – who has 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, eight, Powerful, four, and Rise, two, with Brittany Bell; three-year-old twins Zillion and Zion and Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, two, with Bre Tiesi, Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole; and two-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late baby son Zen, who died aged five months in 2021 – recently discussed the $10 million insurance policy he has for his testicles and how any payout would go to his kids. Cannon’s expanding family has made headlines repeatedly, with many questioning his ability to be present for all his children.

“Ha ha haaa. Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month @nickcannon,” Alyssa has now hit out at Nick and alleged he’s not seen their little girl for several weeks. “But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls. Smh.(sic)” Her public statement has sparked considerable debate on social media about parental responsibilities.

During his podcast appearance, the ‘Masked Singer’ host admitted the insurance policy initially was meant as a joke. Child psychology experts note that consistent parental presence is crucial for early childhood development, regardless of financial provisions.

“Someone else took out the insurance policy out on them. It started off like ‘Well that would be a good joke’ but we really went through with it. Dr Squatch, who is known for like, manscaping and all that stuff, said that a lot of celebrity women were insuring their legs in case something,” he explained. Celebrity insurance policies are not uncommon in Hollywood, with many stars insuring body parts considered crucial to their careers.

“They were like ‘What’s your most valuable asset, Nick?’ and I was like ‘My balls!’ And I got the insurance policy in my office, it’s legit,” Cannon continued. “We were back and forth on this because it’s $5 million per testicle, and if I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids. I’ll cash it in, yeah, a couple mil!” The unusual insurance policy has generated mixed reactions among fans and critics alike.

Nick previously told of how it “works a lot better” for him to see his children individually because the “only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me.” Family therapists suggest that while one-on-one time is valuable, children also benefit from developing relationships with siblings.

“I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience,” he added to People magazine in 2023. “I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.” Studies show that consistent parental involvement contributes significantly to children’s development.

“I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I’m sure everyone will start coming to me in one place,” Cannon concluded. This approach to parenting has drawn both support and criticism from different quarters.

The public feud highlights the challenges of co-parenting in the spotlight, with social media providing a platform for grievances that were once handled privately. According to relationship experts, effective co-parenting requires clear communication, consistency, and putting children’s needs first.

Alyssa Scott’s public callout has resonated with many who face similar co-parenting challenges. Her direct approach on social media represents a modern aspect of parenting disputes, where private matters often become public conversations.

As this story continues to unfold, it raises important questions about the balance between a public figure’s career commitments and family responsibilities. The situation underscores the complexities of modern parenting arrangements, especially when multiple co-parents are involved.