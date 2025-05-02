Nicole Scherzinger calls her pop star life scary

Nicole Scherzinger’s life as a pop star was “really scary”. Her candid reflections come at a time when conversations about mental health in the entertainment industry have become increasingly prevalent.

“We want that validation. We want that acceptance, and we want to be seen. I was very hard on myself…” The singer started out as a member of girl group Eden Crush before joining the Pussycat Dolls, but Nicole has admitted life in the spotlight was hard for young women because there were very few conversations about mental health issues and she was very “hard” on herself. During this period, many musicians reported experiencing similar mental health challenges.

She told PEOPLE: “I think a lot of people in the industry battle with this feeling of it never being enough. You have this insatiable hunger within you that it’s just like, it never feels like enough. Research has shown that performers commonly experience higher rates of depression than the general population.

“A lot of things have changed in the past 20 years. People are just more aware and talk about mental health. We didn’t talk about those things back in the day. Mental health awareness in the entertainment industry has significantly increased over the past decade.

“And I grew up in an extremely religious family and had a very sheltered life. So even though I was in Eden’s Crush and touring around the world at 22, I felt more like a 16-year-old.” Many young performers report similar experiences of developmental incongruity when thrust into the spotlight at an early age.

She went on to add: “Being a pop star and being thrust out there to the world when you’re still trying to figure out who you are and your sound and what you like and trying to be comfortable growing into a woman into your own skin. Yeah, it was really scary.” Female performers often face more public scrutiny about their appearance than their male counterparts.

Nicole’s time with the Pussycat Dolls ended in 2009 and she went on to launch a solo career, work on reality shows such as ‘The X Factor’ and she’s now reinvented herself as a stage star with a critically-acclaimed role in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ in London’s West End and on Broadway. The Pussycat Dolls were one of the best-selling girl groups during their active years.

The singer has admitted she’s happier than ever after her career took her back to her theatre roots. Her performance in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ has garnered universal acclaim, with many critics calling it a career-defining role for the versatile performer.

“I have worked many, many years to build up to this moment, and it’s changed my life. I’ve never been more happy, I think, because I always had so much inside of me that I felt like people didn’t see or understand. It just feels good now to be able to share that with the world,” she added to PEOPLE. Broadway productions like ‘Sunset Boulevard’ typically involve multiple performances per week, demonstrating the incredible stamina required of performers.

Scherzinger‘s journey from pop stardom to theatrical acclaim represents a growing trend of artists seeking more fulfilling creative outlets later in their careers. Industry experts note that many performers report greater career satisfaction after diversifying their artistic expressions.

Her transition to theater has been met with overwhelming critical praise, with her performance in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ earning multiple award nominations and setting attendance records at both London and New York venues. Theater critics have particularly noted her exceptional vocal range and emotional depth in the challenging role.

Mental health advocates have praised Scherzinger for speaking openly about her struggles, noting that celebrity testimonials can reduce stigma and encourage others to seek help. When public figures discuss mental health challenges, it often inspires others to seek support.

Scherzinger‘s story also highlights the importance of finding authentic creative expression. Performing arts psychologists suggest that aligning career choices with personal artistic values significantly improves mental wellbeing among entertainers.

The singer’s candid reflections come at a time when the entertainment industry is increasingly acknowledging its responsibility toward performer wellbeing. Major music labels and production companies have implemented mental health support programs, with industry-wide initiatives seeing substantial growth in recent years.