As we gear up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, it’s time to raise a toast not just to the vibrant culture and traditions of our Mexican brothers and sisters, but also to honor the rich history behind this special day. Did you know that Cinco de Mayo commemorates the heroic stand of Mexican forces at the Battle of Puebla against the French invaders in 1862? This victory was not just a win for Mexico—it was a pivotal moment that resonated across borders, influencing the fight for freedom and justice in the United States, especially during the Civil War.

So, let’s take a moment to recognize our immigrant Mexican brethren and their ancestors who fought bravely at Puebla. Their courage is woven into the fabric of our shared history, reminding us that we are all part of a larger narrative. We often talk about our Black history, but it’s equally important to acknowledge the allies who have stood beside us throughout the years. It’s about unity, respect, and understanding that our struggles are intertwined.

Now, I know we just wrapped up the Kentucky Derby and everyone was sipping on bourbon like it was going out of style. But let’s be real—summer is just around the corner, and it’s time for tequila to shine! Whether you’re a Reposado fan, a Blanco lover, or like me, an Añejo enthusiast, there’s no better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with a delicious margarita in hand.

Añejo tequila has this smooth richness that makes every sip feel like a warm hug. It’s aged longer than the others, giving it that deep, complex flavor profile that is absolutely divine in a margarita. Trust me, once you try it, you’ll be hooked!

If you’re ready to whip up a refreshing margarita to toast our Mexican allies and their incredible history, here’s my go-to recipe:

Añejo Margarita Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Añejo Premium tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave nectar (or simple syrup if you prefer)

Lime wedge and salt for rimming the glass

Ice

Optional: a splash of orange liqueur (like Cointreau or Grand Marnier) for an extra kick

Instructions:

Start by rimming your glass with lime juice and dipping it in salt. This is a must for that classic margarita experience! In a cocktail shaker, combine the Añejo tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a splash of orange liqueur if you’re feeling fancy. Fill the shaker with ice and shake it like you mean it for about 15-20 seconds. We want it nice and chilled! Strain the mixture into your prepared glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and an orange twist and get ready to sip away.

This margarita is perfect for toasting to the resilience and strength of the Mexican community and celebrating the beautiful blend of cultures that enrich our lives. So, as you gather with friends and family this Cinco de Mayo, let’s not only enjoy the festivities but also reflect on the shared struggles and victories that unite us.

If you want to embrace the drink and infuse our culture, there are many Black-owned tequila brands to consider: Los Hermanos, T Capri, Anteel, Lobos Tequila With Friends, Cincoro and Geneba

Let’s raise our glasses high! Cheers to Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy those margaritas.