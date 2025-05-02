WNBA icon Skylar Diggins files for divorce

Diggins and her estranged husband played sports at the University of Notre Dame
(Photo by Rashad Milligan for Steed Media Services) Dallas Wings star Skylar Diggins-Smith speaks to the media in Atlanta on May 26, 2018.

WNBA fans now know why star player Skylar Diggins wants to drop her husband’s surname.

Turns out the Seattle Storm point guard filed for divorce from her husband, Daniel Smith, a few months ago but kept it on the low, according to TMZ.


Skylar Diggins did not mention the divorce proceedings

Diggins didn’t mention that she filed for divorce during a press conference a few days ago, when the placard read “Skylar Diggins” instead of the normal “Skylar Diggins-Smith.”


YouTube video

The media noticed the name change during WNBA preseason

When a media member inquired about her name plate, Diggins said, “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins,” the Storm guard said. According to an X post from @ezimagbegoat. “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward.”

Diggins continued, “Thank you guys so much, and as always, my focus is on being a great teammate, adding value to this team on and off the floor and in this community, and as always, being a good mom to my two babies.”

Diggins then paused before dropping a timely joke. “It won’t change for none of y’all anyways,” she said. “Some of y’all just call me whatever y’all wanna call me anyways.”

Diggins and her husband were student-athletes at Notre Dame

The former Notre Dame basketball star has been married to former Notre Dame football player Daniel Smith since 2017, and they have two children together, ages 6 and 2. TMZ states that Diggins and Smith were formerly separated in November 2024 and that she quietly filed for divorce officially in March 2025.

Recommended
You May Also Like
Join Our Newsletter
Picture of Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Buckeye State native, Terry has also written for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. He is a lover of words, photography, sports, books, travel, and THEE Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Read more about:
Rolling Out