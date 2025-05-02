WNBA icon Skylar Diggins files for divorce

The media noticed the name change during WNBA preseason

When a media member inquired about her name plate, Diggins said, “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins,” the Storm guard said. According to an X post from @ezimagbegoat. “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward.”

Diggins continued, “Thank you guys so much, and as always, my focus is on being a great teammate, adding value to this team on and off the floor and in this community, and as always, being a good mom to my two babies.”

Diggins then paused before dropping a timely joke. “It won’t change for none of y’all anyways,” she said. “Some of y’all just call me whatever y’all wanna call me anyways.”

Diggins and her husband were student-athletes at Notre Dame

The former Notre Dame basketball star has been married to former Notre Dame football player Daniel Smith since 2017, and they have two children together, ages 6 and 2. TMZ states that Diggins and Smith were formerly separated in November 2024 and that she quietly filed for divorce officially in March 2025.