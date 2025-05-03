Social media reacts to White House labeling DEI ‘garbage’

Recently, the White House stirred up a storm on social media with a provocative post that has left many questioning its stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). On May 2, the official Instagram account of the White House shared a repost of a tweet that boldly stated, “Deport Every Illegal.” This statement, coupled with the caption, “The only DEI we support: Deport Every Illegal,” has ignited a heated debate across various platforms.

The DEI post that shook social media

The post quickly gained traction, with many users expressing their disbelief and outrage. The White House’s social media team further fueled the fire by affirming their position with a simple yet impactful “Yup” in the comments. This bold declaration is part of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration policy, which has been characterized by a hardline approach.

“DEI was garbage — we lit the match.” — The White House (@WhiteHouse)

In a follow-up tweet, the White House reiterated its disdain for DEI, labeling it as “garbage” and asserting that their administration is committed to a different interpretation of these values. This rhetoric aligns with the administration’s broader immigration strategy, which has included significant enforcement actions against undocumented immigrants.

Social media’s reaction

The response from social media users has been overwhelmingly critical. Many expressed their frustration and disbelief at the tone and content of the White House’s message. Comments ranged from disbelief to outright condemnation:

“I’ll never forgive y’all for putting us through this for 4 years.” @jvaldez71: “This is by far the most immature and childish administration in US history.”

These comments reflect a broader sentiment of discontent among many Americans who feel that the administration’s approach to immigration and social issues is not only unprofessional but also damaging to the country’s values.

The White House’s history of controversial posts

This isn’t the first time the White House has made headlines for its controversial social media presence. In January, shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, the White House shared a post featuring handcuffed migrants being led into a cargo aircraft, accompanied by the message, “Promises made. Promises KEPT.” This post was part of a broader narrative aimed at reinforcing the administration’s tough stance on immigration.

Additionally, on Valentine’s Day, the White House shared a graphic that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we’ll deport you.” Such posts have consistently drawn criticism for their insensitivity and lack of empathy towards immigrants and marginalized communities.

Trump’s immigration crackdown in full effect

Under President Trump’s administration, there has been a significant increase in immigration enforcement. According to a statement from ICE, more than 65,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested in the first 100 days of his presidency. This includes individuals deemed a threat to public safety, such as gang members and those with serious criminal charges.

Operation “Tidal Wave” in Florida alone has led to the arrest of more than 1,100 individuals, showcasing the administration’s aggressive approach to immigration enforcement. Furthermore, businesses have faced hefty fines for hiring undocumented workers, reflecting a broader crackdown on immigration practices.