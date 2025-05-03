Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal get mixed reviews

In a remarkable turn of events, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s revival of Othello has shattered Broadway box office records, establishing itself as the highest-grossing play revival in history. Despite this financial success, the production has faced criticism and received lukewarm reviews from theater critics and audiences alike.

Box office success vs. critical reception

While Othello has proven to be a financial triumph, its artistic merit has come under scrutiny. The play, directed by Kenny Leon, was notably absent from the Tony Award nominations announced on May 1, which raised eyebrows given its star-studded cast. Critics have pointed out that despite the presence of Hollywood heavyweights, the production has not resonated well with audiences or critics.

Daniel D’Addario of Variety expressed disappointment, stating that the production “falls flat” and lacks depth, merely striving to convey the text without adding any fresh interpretation. Similarly, The Guardian described the performance as a “muddled affair, in details and delivery.” Audience feedback has mirrored these sentiments, with Othello earning a modest 59-percent approval rating on Show Score.

One audience member commented, “Amazing acting. Some directorial choices were a bit confusing,” highlighting the mixed feelings surrounding the production.

Continued popularity despite criticism

Despite the critical backlash, Othello has maintained its status as a hot ticket on Broadway, with some orchestra seats fetching prices upwards of $900. The production, which opened on March 23 at the Barrymore Theatre, has sold out every performance since its debut, showcasing its undeniable appeal to theatergoers.

In April, Othello made headlines by breaking the weekly record for the highest-grossing play on Broadway, solidifying its place as the top-earning play revival worldwide. However, the dismal reviews regarding its direction and style have led to comparisons with other Broadway shows, where it has not fared as well.

Washington’s competition at the Tony Awards

This year’s Tony Award nominees for Best Play Revival include another Shakespearean tragedy, Romeo + Juliet, alongside Eureka Day, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, and Yellow Face. Leading the nominations are Death Becomes Her, featuring Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, Maybe Happy Ending, a heartfelt love story between two robots, and Buena Vista Social Club, a vibrant celebration of legendary Cuban musicians, each garnering 10 nominations.

The Tony Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall. For a complete list of nominees, you can check here.