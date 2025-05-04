A.J. Brown enlists John Legend for marriage proposal

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has had a banner for 2025. His squad thrashed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and he just proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

The footballer hired John Legend to play during the party

Brown, one of the premiere players at his position in the NFL, enlisted the aid of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend for the momentous occasion in downtown Philadelphia over the weekend.

Brown put a ring on it at the Four Seasons Comcast Center in downtown Philadelphia. The Oscar-winning Legend sang his popular “You and I (Nobody in the World)” song and played piano as the receiver popped the question.

Brown’s son Arthur was among the merriment, along with family, friends, and teammates such as Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith, Nakobe Dean, and others.

It has been a season of love and football as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts recently married his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows. At the same time, offensive tackle Lane Johnson announced his engagement to girlfriend Kelsey Holmer earlier this year.

Riley is a Louisiana native who graduated from Texas Southern University, where she played outfield on the school’s softball team from 2016 to 2019. Riley said her impressive softball skills granted her the “biggest opportunity she never could’ve imagined — a free education.” According to her LinkedIn profile, she now works in the medical field and is a Patient Access Representative at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

In addition to his son Arthur with now-fiancée Riley, Brown also has a daughter named Jersee from a previous relationship. Jersee was born in May 2020.

Brown values family above all else. While playing for the Tennessee Titans, he got choked up while talking about his daughter, saying she’s the reason he sustains high levels of motivation and a laser-beam focus on excelling at football.

“My little girl, man, she’s amazing. It’s why I’m still going today,” Brown told reporters in 2021, adding: “She gives me strength. She’s who I play for. Without my little girl, I don’t know where I’d be.”

People magazine reported that Brown often wears bright-colored cleats so that his daughter can recognize him on the football field during games.