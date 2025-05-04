A$AP Rocky proud to embrace his feminity

Fearless fashion-forward rapper A$AP Rocky unabashedly raids his girlfriend Rihanna’s closet for her wares, much like she does with him.

The 36-year-old Harlem-born emcee and famed fashionista has been lauded for his haute couture for many years. He advocates for unisex clothing and proudly embraces his more feminine side.

A$AP Rocky frequently cloaks himself in women’s wares

“For me, it’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it,” he said during Vogue magazine’s ‘The Run-Through’ podast before the special Met Gala. “She does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her in an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f—ing jacket!… I was looking for that since 2021!‘”

Rocky and Rihanna steal clothes from each other

Rocky confesses that she started pillaging RiRi’s closet for the plethora of her rare, high-priced, and tailored pieces after she did it to him.

“That goes both ways,“ he explained. “She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole.“

A$AP Rocky is co-chair of the glamorous Met Gala

A$AP was chosen as co-chairs for the prestigious Met Gala on May 5 alongside award-winning actor Colman Domingo, auto racing legend Lewis Hamilton, and super producer Pharrell Williams. WNBA star Angel Reese is on the host committee, while Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James is the honorary chair.

As a man who marches to the beat of his drum, A$AP was unambiguous about the fact that wearing women’s clothing underlined his freedom to dress the way he feels.

“I do what the f–k I want,“ he told the hosts Chioma and Leah Faye Cooper. “I wanna be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity — or being feminine — and masculinity. I don’t see any barriers.”

This is not the first time that A$AP has addressed the blurry line between masculinity and femininity from his perspective.

Rocky also spoke to Interview magazine about the double standard in women’s and men’s fashions. “My girl could wear all of my clothes and get away with it,“ he said, adding that he likes it when men wear dresses, skirts, and other “feminine” pieces.

“When I shop, I go to the women’s section to find good pieces,“ Rocky told Interview mag in 2022. “Because I know that no other guys will have them. The Gucci North Face coats and the bubble jackets were all for females. That’s why you never saw no other guys walking around in them.”