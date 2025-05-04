Brittany Renner hints she married Kevin Gates

Social media is ablaze with controversy after Instagram influencer Brittany Renner dropped a bombshell hinting at her alleged marriage to the notorious rapper Kevin Gates.

Renner posted a photo carousel featuring her and Gates at the “Basketball Wives” premiere party on Saturday, May 3 that has the internet humming with rumors and innuendos.

Are Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates married?

In one of the photos, Renner clearly shows off a large wedding ring to her five million Instagram followers.

Even more telling was what Renner penned in the caption section that has folks buzzing.

“‘You don’t fit on this show, and that’s why you’re a fit for this show.‘ Last night at the #BasketballWives Season 12 premiere party with my huzband,“ Renner wrote, appearing to confirm a major relationship milestone.

Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates are stirring up quite a storm with their recent activities.Gates and Renner have been the talk of the town ever since their public appearances. Gates, in particular, caused a stir when he made disrespectful comments about LeBron James’ wife, Savannah, using vulgar language to suggest she’s not as enamored with her superstar husband as many fans believe.

Days after firing off on LeBron and Savannah, James, Gates, and Renner showed up with courtside seats at the next Lakers game to, in the opinion of fans, provoke James into a courtside confrontation.

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner are not winning any popularity contests with their fans.Fans looked askance at Gates and Renner’s dalliances as of late

“Why she sing that like she was the villain in a Disney movie,” one observer stated, while a second said, “These people weird af lmao.”

One person joked sardonically, “Two little microwave Muslims, they belong together. They look like the perfect couple. They’re both crazy,” while a fourth opined, “She’s starting to take on his personality, and it’s scary.”

A fifth likens this to a car crash, saying, “Perfect example of TRAUMA BONDING,”

A sixth fan warned Renner, “You will lose him how you got him,” while a seventh said, “She is the only one that wants him. It’s sad. His wife doesn’t want him. She is so pitiful.”

One fan theorized that Gates’ longtime girlfriend, Dreka, is behind the scenes manipulating the action: “Yall be happy this like her first big thing a man did for her the rest dawgged her out as she was finding a way she found her match and a show … dreaka somewhere managing miss Brittney she gonna bring that money back to her as a sister wife .. she’s for show.”