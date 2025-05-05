adidas and Donovan Mitchell Launch D.O.N. Issue #7

Cleveland, OH – Ahead of the Cavs’ Game 1 Playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers, adidas Basketball and NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell proved why he’s considered one of the “nicest” on and off the court. In partnership with Cleveland’s own Mitchell’s Ice Cream, adidas launched the “nIce Cream Shop” — a community-centered celebration of basketball, culture, and local pride.

As Mitchell debuted the D.O.N. Issue #7 on court, his deep connection to the Cleveland community was on full display. Courtesy of Spida and adidas Basketball, fans were treated to free scoops of Don’s favorite flavor, Cookies and Cream with rainbow sprinkles. The “nIce Cream Shop” activation, located in the concourse of Rocket Arena, transformed the space into a sneaker-meets-ice-cream experience — complete with vibrant neon signage, custom decor, and product storytelling that brought the intersection of sport and culture to life.

Fans also had early access to purchase the D.O.N. Issue #7 ahead of its official release this summer. The moment was a reflection of who Donovan is — grounded in community, competitive on the court, and committed to showing up for the people who support him.

The D.O.N. Issue #7 will be released in July 2025 and built for players who excel in speed and precision and empowers them to be one of the nicest on the court.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 23.7 billion in 2024.